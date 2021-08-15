Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

"I love competing with Chase. It's been great. He's been such a blessing - I think - to our quarterback room. Obviously, being in the system for five or six years, his relationship with Joe [Lombardi], his relationship with coach [Brandon] Staley, has really been helpful to myself especially, but I think Justin would tell you the same thing. He's been a really great mentor for us. He was great tonight on the sideline helping me out so I really appreciate Chase and what he brings to our room."

8. Staley on the defensive depth of this team:

"I really liked the fourth quarter. I think it was important to us to see everyone on the field today. I felt like in the fourth quarter, we got to see those guys who are competing so hard that have been practicing really well for us. I felt like that was what was exciting about the fourth quarter, seeing those guys really play their tails off and really play to our standard, on both sides of the ball. But defensively, I was very proud of the way we played tight, down in there, getting the takeaway. That was a big highlight for us."

9. Bradwell on his growth from 2020 to now:

"I've grown a lot. Especially, coming in last year wasn't the best look being 253 [pounds.] Seeing that number really motivated me because I knew then that I could have got cut. That was my motivation and I've grown so much as far as dieting and knowing what to eat, what not to eat, how to train, and how to rest. But, what ya'll saw tonight, that's always been me. I've always had the ability and I think that's why they kept me last year, 'cause I've always had the ability to be a playmaker and be a good teammate."