10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 2 preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers:

1) Sunday will be the 49th preseason meeting between the Chargers and the 49ers. This is also the first-ever preseason game for the Bolts as the home team at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers beat the Rams 13-6 last Saturday.

2) Easton Stick will start against San Francisco and play one half, according to head coach Brandon Staley. He'll share the field with 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who – like Stick – also starred at North Dakota State. The two quarterbacks combined for a 66-3 record as starters with the Bison.