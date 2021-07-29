Joe Lombardi Praises Justin Herbert's Pocket Presence

Just like Herbert is getting more comfortable in a new system, so too is Joey Bosa.

2021 marks Bosa's sixth season in the league, but the NFL vet is adjusting to what exclusively being an EDGE player presents.

"I'm enjoying the challenge," Bosa said. "It's added another level to my game I think, which is a fun challenge going into year six. Teaching an old dog new tricks. I didn't think it was possible, but I guess it is."

Bosa said accepting the challenge of acclimating to a new defense hasn't been difficult because along with seeing some of the best in the league thrive in it, he also knows success on the field is predicated by the team as a whole, and he's a key cog in that.

"[Bears OLB] Khalil Mack is a pretty good pass rusher. He's better than pretty good; he's one of the best. Coach Staley is going to put me in the best position to succeed. I'm not going to be dropping every single play. But, if I did in that situation, I better know what I'm doing or [Chiefs WR] Tyreek Hill is going to run down the field free. Hopefully, I'm not covering him. I trust these guys. Down the road, if I'm saying, 'Wow, this isn't working for me,' I'm going to speak up. But I don't really see that coming at all.