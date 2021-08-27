10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

8) Linebacker Kenneth Murray will not play in Seattle. Staley said on Thursday he was still working through whether rookies Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr. and Joshua Palmer will see action. Slater played 20 snaps at left tackle in the preseason opener against the Rams; Samuel Jr. has played 39 defensive snaps in the preseason and had an interception vs. San Francisco; Palmer has played 39 offensive snaps in the preseason and had a three-yard touchdown reception against the 49ers.

9) On Tuesday, August 31 by 1 p.m. Pacific, the Chargers must get their roster down to 53 players. Staley discussed putting together the "very best 53," not the most talented: "I think that math can happen a lot of different ways," he said. "I think, as you guys know, there's a lot of different models out there. I think what we try to do is just say, 'Who are the right 53 guys for this team?' Then, knowing that it can change. It's not just the 53 for the season. There's a lot that changes in the NFL. Four years ago, [Bears LB] Khalil Mack wasn't even on the Chicago Bears yet. He wasn't even on the team yet. There's a lot that can happen in the NFL. From a 53 standpoint, I know me, [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], the Spanos Family — we believe in putting the right 53 together. However that shakes out, I know that we'll be proud of it, and knowing that it's ongoing throughout the season. It's a long season."