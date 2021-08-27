10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks:
1) Head coach Brandon Staley said Thursday that quarterback Chase Daniel will start Saturday's preseason finale in Seattle and that Easton Stick will go the second half.
2) Daniel and Stick have taken all of the reps during the Chargers' first two preseason games. That will continue on Saturday. Daniel has gone 29-of-45 for 161 yards and an interception. Stick's numbers: 17-of-21 for 148 yards and a touchdown.
3) Staley told reporters Thursday that Tristan Vizcaino will have the kicking duties to start Saturday, but that Michael Badgley will also get opportunities. Badgley started last week against San Francisco and connected on a 50-yard attempt at the end of the first half. Vizcaino made both of his field goal attempts against the Rams on Aug. 14 (21 and 38 yards).
4) Entering Friday, Chargers rookie linebacker Nick Niemann is tied for second in the NFL in preseason total tackles with 15. Niemann has led the team in each preseason game with seven and eight, respectively.
5) Outside of 2020 when there were no preseason games, Los Angeles played Seattle in August for three straight years (2017-2019). All three Chargers preseason opponents this year are from the NFC West.
6) The last time the Chargers played a game in Seattle was Nov. 4, 2018 in Week 9. Los Angeles staved off a late surge from the Seahawks to win 25-17 and improve to 6-2. Mike Williams had a 30-yard touchdown reception from Philip Rivers. Keenan Allen caught six passes for 124 yards.
7) Los Angeles may see its former quarterback Geno Smith under center for the Seahawks on Saturday. Smith backed up Rivers on the 2018 Chargers team that went 12-4 in the regular season.
8) Linebacker Kenneth Murray will not play in Seattle. Staley said on Thursday he was still working through whether rookies Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr. and Joshua Palmer will see action. Slater played 20 snaps at left tackle in the preseason opener against the Rams; Samuel Jr. has played 39 defensive snaps in the preseason and had an interception vs. San Francisco; Palmer has played 39 offensive snaps in the preseason and had a three-yard touchdown reception against the 49ers.
9) On Tuesday, August 31 by 1 p.m. Pacific, the Chargers must get their roster down to 53 players. Staley discussed putting together the "very best 53," not the most talented: "I think that math can happen a lot of different ways," he said. "I think, as you guys know, there's a lot of different models out there. I think what we try to do is just say, 'Who are the right 53 guys for this team?' Then, knowing that it can change. It's not just the 53 for the season. There's a lot that changes in the NFL. Four years ago, [Bears LB] Khalil Mack wasn't even on the Chicago Bears yet. He wasn't even on the team yet. There's a lot that can happen in the NFL. From a 53 standpoint, I know me, [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], the Spanos Family — we believe in putting the right 53 together. However that shakes out, I know that we'll be proud of it, and knowing that it's ongoing throughout the season. It's a long season."
10) After Saturday, there are exactly two weeks until the Chargers open the 2021 regular season on the road against the Washington Football Team.
Check out the best photos from the Bolts Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
