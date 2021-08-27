Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

10. Staley on what he's looking for in the preseason finale

"I think it's such an important question. I don't know if change your mind is quite the right way of looking at it, but confirming what's in your mind, I think? I think people can do that one way or the other. I think that any time you get a chance to compete that you get to represent who you are. I think what we're trying to do is give our guys a game plan where, if there are some questions that we have, that we're able to get them answered. When we put in the plan for this preseason game, a lot of it is just getting the guys in the right seats so we can get that final evaluation. Okay, let's run a couple of plays for these guys to see how they do. On defense, let's put these guys in some tough positions defensively to see them cover and see them rush. If we're having to make a couple of tough decisions, let's give them one more shot at it in the return game and kickers. It's just that last part of it just so that we can feel good about what we already think."