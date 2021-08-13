10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

1) This Saturday marks the first-ever preseason game at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers will be the road team against the Rams before hosting the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday, August 22. The Bolts close the preseason on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 28.

2) Saturday will also be the head coaching debut for Brandon Staley against his former team. Staley led the Rams to the league's top-ranked defense in 2020. After Thursday's practice, Staley expressed gratitude for his lone season with the organization: "Without all of those people, I wouldn't be here," he said. "It's going to be a really cool thing to re-connect with them and see what they've been working on. I'm excited to see them, but, really, more than anything, I'm excited for our players to get their first chance to compete."