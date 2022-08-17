Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

Aug 17, 2022 at 09:25 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

dj2_audi

Derwin James, Jr., the heart and soul of the Chargers defense, was never going anywhere.

The Chargers and James agreed to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday morning, a move that ensures a key piece of the franchise will don the powder blue for the foreseeable future.

James was in the final season of his rookie contract. The 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, James burst onto the scene as a rookie, earning All-Pro honors to go along with a Pro Bowl nod.

Yet after injuries limited him to five total games in 2019 and 2020, James showed his resolve by putting together another Pro-Bowl season in 2021 — the first season under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

And it was under Staley that James blossomed into a Swiss Army knife on defense.

Top Shots 2021: Best of Derwin James

Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James from the 2021 season.

21TopShots_Derwin_001
1 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_002
2 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_003
3 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_004
4 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_005
5 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_006
6 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_007
7 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_008
8 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_009
9 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_010
10 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_011
11 / 81
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_012
12 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_013
13 / 81
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_014
14 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_015
15 / 81
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_016
16 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_017
17 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_018
18 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_019
19 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_020
20 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_021
21 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_022
22 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_023
23 / 81
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_024
24 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_025
25 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_026
26 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_027
27 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_028
28 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_029
29 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_030
30 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_031
31 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_032
32 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_033
33 / 81
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_034
34 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_035
35 / 81
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_036
36 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_037
37 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_038
38 / 81
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_039
39 / 81
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_040
40 / 81
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_041
41 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_042
42 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_043
43 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_044
44 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_045
45 / 81
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_046
46 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_047
47 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_048
48 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_049
49 / 81
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_050
50 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_051
51 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_052
52 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_053
53 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_054
54 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_055
55 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_056
56 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_057
57 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_058
58 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_059
59 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_060
60 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_061
61 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_062
62 / 81
(John McGillen/NFL)
21TopShots_Derwin_063
63 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_064
64 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_065
65 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_066
66 / 81
(John McGillen/NFL)
21TopShots_Derwin_067
67 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_068
68 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_069
69 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_070
70 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_071
71 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_072
72 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_073
73 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_074
74 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_075
75 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_076
76 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_077
77 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_078
78 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_079
79 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_080
80 / 81
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Derwin_081
81 / 81
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

James has five interceptions, 14 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 36 career games, and has already showed tremendous perseverance in his career.

But forget about the box score stats for a second. James' impact on the Bolts goes deeper than that.

Yes, James is technically listed as a safety on the Chargers depth chart. After all, that was the position he played while starring at Florida State, where he was an All-American in the secondary.

In Year 1 under Staley, however, James proved just how valuable — and versatile — his skillset is.

It was only Tuesday when Staley himself stepped to the podium and raved about the many ways James can impact the game.

"I don't look at Derwin as a safety. I look at Derwin as an impact player. I think the reason why, if you were just looking at him as safety, that wouldn't be doing Derwin justice," Staley said Tuesday. "For me, I look at him as a defensive back. When I see him, I'm like, 'That's a defensive back,' because he can play anywhere."

In Staley's defensive system, that means James is lining up in numerous positions.

In Staley's scheme, the nickel cornerback is called the 'Star' position.

James plays it.

Staley also has a position titled 'Money,' which is essentially a hybrid of a linebacker-safety that plays up in the box.

James can handle that, too.

Finally, Staley also sometimes employs him at the 'X' position, which is more of an edge rusher role for James.

So yeah, calling James a safety simply lightens the immense impact he has week-in and week-out.

"He can play either safety spot, he can play corner, he can play Star or Money," Staley said Tuesday. "He can rush the quarterback and make an impact as a blitzer, he can make an impact in man-to-man coverage, and then he can make an impact in zone defense, whether he's playing low or high.

"If you just looked at him as a safety playing safety, you wouldn't look at him as the same way you do as a defensive back," Staley added.

James' game day roles vary from week to week.

Some Sundays, he might be tasked with shutting down elite tight ends such as Travis Kelce or Darren Waller. Other games, he could key in on an opposing running back, or make sure the back half of the field is secure from any deep passing threats.

In other words, James pretty much does it all over the course of an entire season.

Staley also used the term "intangibles of impact" to describe the effect James has on the Bolts as a team, and his teammates on a personal level. A team captain, James is one of the most beloved players in the Bolts locker room.

James watched from the sidelines through the first 14 training camp practices, coaching up his teammates and participating in the walk-through portion of practice.

"He's still the alpha guy when he steps out here," Staley said on August 5.

Yes, the Chargers spent big in free agency by bringing in stars such as Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, plus other key pieces such as Bryce Callahan, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Kyle Van Noy.

And there is plenty of defensive talent that has been here already, whether that's Joey Bosa or others.

But it's James who makes Staley's defense go, acting as a do-it-all chess piece who can impact the game perhaps more so than any other defensive player on the Chargers roster.

"He's a guy that is going to get it quickly when he gets back in and you'll feel his presence," Bosa said on August 7. "I think, if anything, it could be a benefit to try to be better as a team without him in there.

"And then you plug him in," Bosa added, "and it's like, 'Holy cow, we're really rolling.'"

With a new contract in hand and his focus is fully on the 2022 season, the possibilities seem endless for James and the Chargers defense.

"]He is] the heartbeat of our defense," Staley said.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.

news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.

news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.

news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.

news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."

news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.

news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

Latest News
Advertising