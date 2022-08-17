What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

James has five interceptions, 14 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 36 career games, and has already showed tremendous perseverance in his career.

But forget about the box score stats for a second. James' impact on the Bolts goes deeper than that.

Yes, James is technically listed as a safety on the Chargers depth chart. After all, that was the position he played while starring at Florida State, where he was an All-American in the secondary.

In Year 1 under Staley, however, James proved just how valuable — and versatile — his skillset is.

It was only Tuesday when Staley himself stepped to the podium and raved about the many ways James can impact the game.

"I don't look at Derwin as a safety. I look at Derwin as an impact player. I think the reason why, if you were just looking at him as safety, that wouldn't be doing Derwin justice," Staley said Tuesday. "For me, I look at him as a defensive back. When I see him, I'm like, 'That's a defensive back,' because he can play anywhere."

In Staley's defensive system, that means James is lining up in numerous positions.

In Staley's scheme, the nickel cornerback is called the 'Star' position.

James plays it.

Staley also has a position titled 'Money,' which is essentially a hybrid of a linebacker-safety that plays up in the box.

James can handle that, too.

Finally, Staley also sometimes employs him at the 'X' position, which is more of an edge rusher role for James.

So yeah, calling James a safety simply lightens the immense impact he has week-in and week-out.

"He can play either safety spot, he can play corner, he can play Star or Money," Staley said Tuesday. "He can rush the quarterback and make an impact as a blitzer, he can make an impact in man-to-man coverage, and then he can make an impact in zone defense, whether he's playing low or high.