Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

Jaimes played 49 offensive snaps against the Rams, second to only tackle Storm Norton. All 20 of Slater's snaps came on the Bolts' opening drive.

The lone draft pick who didn't play was defensive back Mark Webb Jr. The seventh-round selection from Georgia returned to practice Monday and should make his NFL debut this Sunday against San Francisco.

"Even getting Mark Webb back today, I think that you can see what he brings to the table in the kicking game and on defense," Staley said.

Second-round cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. had three tackles in his first NFL game. Staley thought he had a good performance, but knows he can be even better.

"On this practice field is where he is really going to grow, defending Keenan [Allen], Mike [Williams], [TE] Jared [Cook] and all of these premium receivers that we have," Staley said. "The good thing I like about him, that's trending, is that he is working really hard at his game."

Sixth-round linebacker Nick Niemann led the Chargers with seven tackles against the Rams. Fourth-round outside linebacker Chris Rumph II added four tackles and a half-sack on 25 defensive snaps. The former Duke Blue Devil "has really flashed" according to his head coach.

Staley added that third-round tight end Tre' McKitty is proving capable of executing the roles the team drafted him to play. Third-round wide receiver Joshua Palmer led the team last Saturday with six catches for 36 yards. Sixth-round running back Larry Rountree III had eight carries for 63 yards – including 24- and 25-yard rushes – while also adding eight snaps on special teams.