5 Chargers Questions Ahead of 2026 OTA Practices

2. How do the running backs fit in Mike McDaniel's scheme?

One position group to keep an eye on this spring? The running backs.

We know that Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh wants a tough and physical offense that focused on controlling the rock. McDaniel also has worlds of NFL coaching experience in the run game.

"He likes to run the ball and I am, by trade, I spent a good portion of my career being in charge of the run game and being the run game coordinator," McDaniel said in January. "I think you're always playing to your skillsets and each team that you're on has a different array of them.

"That core foundational belief that football is inside out, prioritizing the line of scrimmage play and being able to win games when you have a lead with nine minutes to go in the game and you can keep the defense off the field," McDaniel added. "I think those types of things, that's where the like-minded football 101, core values of football kind of overlap."

OTAs will be the first major step in seeing what the bones of the Chargers run game looks like, and the Bolts appear to have the running backs to thrive in McDaniel's system.

Omarion Hampton (545 rushing yards and four touchdowns) flashed plenty of potential as a rookie while Kimani Vidal filled in admirably with a trio of 100-yard games. The Chargers also added to the room in free agency with the addition of fullback Alec Ingold and running back Keaton Mitchell, the latter of whom has plenty of big-play ability.

3. What does the safety room look like?

We're not highlighting the safeties as a position battle per se ... that will shake out in time during training camp and in the preseason.

But there might not be a more competitive group on the roster than this group that features veterans and youngsters alike.

The room is led by Derwin James, Jr., who has earned back-to-back Second-Team All-Pro honors due to his versatility and leadership. Elijah Molden is also back for Year 3 in powder blue as a stabilizing force on the back end.

The rest of the group features veteran Tony Jefferson alongside second-year safety RJ Mickens and Kendall Williamson, a key special teams player who returned in free agency this offseason.

The Chargers also selected Arizona safety Genesis Smith in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft to add more range and speed in the secondary.