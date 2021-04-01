Brandon Staley Talks Offseason Moves, SoFi Stadium and More

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley spoke at an exclusive virtual Select-a-Seat event last week about SoFi Stadium, the team's offseason moves and what fans have to look forward to in 2021 and beyond.
Among the topics: calling SoFi Stadium home (1:12); impressions of Justin Herbert (3:11); talented offensive skill players (6:15); offseason additions on the offensive line including All-Pro center Corey Linsley (8:42); coaching defensive end Joey Bosa, linebacker Kenneth Murray and safety Derwin James (12:32); bringing back cornerback Michael Davis (13:57); looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft (18:34); and more. Watch the full interview below.
Here are a few highlights:
Impressions of SoFi Stadium
"I think to go in it for the first time, I think it's such a great fit for Los Angeles. I think it's made for Super Bowls, for Olympics. It's truly a spectacle and I think the other thing that I think expressed itself early is it's a great place to watch a game, too. There's not a bad seat in the house.
"I kind of run the stairs before practices or some of the games and I think when you go up top, it's just a great view no matter where you are, and all the natural light. It's just so remarkable and I know that we're excited to be a big part of it."
On Herbert
"The definition of leadership is do you make other people better. Do you make the people around you better? Do you elevate their performance and can you connect with a lot of different types of people? That's another thing that I think is a defining characteristic of leadership and I think the way that Justin goes about it is so exciting because none of it's manufactured. He's so authentic and I think that that's what people appreciate about him so much, and I think that now that he's at the beginning and he's been able to compete at this level and produce at this level, I think it's only going to give him more confidence.
"With any type of player in the NFL, confidence is so important. For him to have been able to play like that, I think you know that he belongs and at the same time all the good players know that there's so much work to be done because there's a lot that each guy can improve on, and that's kind of how Justin's wired and that's why he's been so much fun to work with so far."
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's record-setting 2020 Rookie of the Year season.
Coaching WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
"I was just with one of the best guys in the league, [CB] Jalen Ramsey, and the respect that a guy like Keenan Allen has within the league is just remarkable. His production since he's come into the league, he gets better and better. He can run the route tree outside, inside. He can beat press. He's a clutch player – third down, red area. He's just a complete player.
"And then the guy I'm so excited to coach is Mike Williams. I think this guy is so talented. He's got so much stuff outside the numbers. I think that there's still a lot more inside of him that we can bring out, but this guy is one of the elite deep players in the league being able to access the deep part of the field and I think he is a guy that I'm really looking forward to coaching. Just a big-bodied guy that's a really smooth athlete and a big playmaker. He can really get you the explosives and [is] a big target."
