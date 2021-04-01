Brandon Staley Talks Offseason Moves, SoFi Stadium and More

Here are a few highlights:

Impressions of SoFi Stadium

"I think to go in it for the first time, I think it's such a great fit for Los Angeles. I think it's made for Super Bowls, for Olympics. It's truly a spectacle and I think the other thing that I think expressed itself early is it's a great place to watch a game, too. There's not a bad seat in the house.

"I kind of run the stairs before practices or some of the games and I think when you go up top, it's just a great view no matter where you are, and all the natural light. It's just so remarkable and I know that we're excited to be a big part of it."

On Herbert

"The definition of leadership is do you make other people better. Do you make the people around you better? Do you elevate their performance and can you connect with a lot of different types of people? That's another thing that I think is a defining characteristic of leadership and I think the way that Justin goes about it is so exciting because none of it's manufactured. He's so authentic and I think that that's what people appreciate about him so much, and I think that now that he's at the beginning and he's been able to compete at this level and produce at this level, I think it's only going to give him more confidence.