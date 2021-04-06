Aaron Rodgers Wants to Battle Corey Linsley on "Jeopardy!"

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is currently in his two-week stint as guest host of "Jeopardy!"

Yes, I know this is Chargers.com.

Stick with me here.

But having previously competed on the show – and won his "Celebrity Jeopardy!" tournament – hosting is now part of his "Jeopardy!" trifecta. Rodgers recently spoke with Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times about the experience and mentioned who in the NFL he'd like to face on the legendary game show.

Here's where the Packers – Chargers connection comes into play.

"One guy I would love to beat — love, love, love to beat — is one of my former teammates now, Corey Linsley," Rodgers told Battaglio. "Corey is really brilliant. There is no one I would want to beat more if we were both contestants than Corey Linsley."

This doesn't seem like any sort of casual call-out. The word "love" was used multiple times!

But I went straight to the source and Linsley has an idea of why Rodgers mentioned him.