The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September

"He was hurt a lot last year and I know he's a great player," Ekeler said of Jackson, "and I know he just needs a chance to stand out and I think he's going to do great."

Jackson and Kelley are the primary candidates to take over the 204 touches that Gordon received last season in Los Angeles. Although Ekeler is considered the starter, he's well aware that his role is maximized with a capable complement.

Ekeler pointed to past tandems including the Saints' Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in 2018 as blueprints for success: backs with different skill sets who work together to keep the other fresh for a 16-game season.

Self-admittedly, Ekeler said his body isn't built to be an every-down running back. Making the most of his 369 touches the last two seasons is what made his partnership with Gordon so successful.

You'll still see Ekeler all over the field in 2020. He said his offensive responsibilities won't change, only the backs whom he shares the workload with.

"It's been perfect for me because that's kind of been my role," Ekeler said. "Like I've been splitting 50-50. And so, I'm expecting a little bit more of that this year as well with the other guys."

Kelley enters the NFL with a pair of productive seasons in the Pac-12 under his belt. In two years at UCLA, he rushed for 2,303 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns.