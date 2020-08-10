How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

HARD KNOCKS: LOS ANGELES
HBO Sports, NFL Films, the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams are teaming up for an unprecedented and unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League in Hard Knocks: Los Angeles.
PREMIERE DATE/TIME
- Date: Tuesday, August 11
- Times/Channels: 7:00pm PT on HBO East & 10:00pm PT on HBO West
- Additional episodes will air on subsequent Tuesdays at the same times on the respective channels through the season finale on Sept. 8.
ENCORE PRESENTATIONS
Hard Knocks will have encore plays Wednesday nights and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Episode 1 will also be available Chargers' YouTube channel for one week.
HARD KNOCKS POST SHOW LIVE POWERED BY PECHANGA
At the conclusion of each of the five episodes of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, fans can continue the conversation with Hard Knocks Post Show LIVE powered by Pechanga.
Join Kirsten Watson and Matt "Money" Smith to talk all things Hard Knocks with insiders, alumni, and even members of the camera crew. Grab a drink, tune in and Bolt Up! You're not going to want to miss this!
SHOW DATES/TIMES/WHERE TO WATCH
- Date/Time: Tuesday, August 11 and subsequent Tuesdays through Sept. 8. at 8:00pm PT
- Streaming Locations: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Chargers.com and the official Chargers mobile app.