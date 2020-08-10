How Tyrod Taylor's Journey "Built Him for This Moment"

2020 marks quarterback Tyrod Taylor's tenth season in the NFL.

Though he hasn't started since 2018, he's going to get the opportunity to do so this year with the Bolts, one year after the team acquired him in free agency.

Having been in the system for a season, Taylor said the opportunity to get to start under head coach Anthony Lynn "means everything" as the two spent three years together in Buffalo.

"I respect coach," Taylor said of Lynn. "Of course, I worked with him in Buffalo and I was here last year. I respect him and I respect his leadership. I told guys on my first day out here that they have the right person for the job. I'm excited for the opportunity. I know what I'm capable of as well as my teammates. It's only a matter of time before we get to show the rest of the country what we're capable of as a team."

While he said there are similarities between the Chargers offense and the one he played in with the Bills, what excites Taylor is the talent surrounding him. His year in the system working with those guys certainly helps his rapport with them as does the opportunity he had to work out with them during the offseason. After all, building that camaraderie throughout the month of August is of the utmost importance given the absence of preseason games.

"We were able to keep some of the things in the passing game with the Chargers we were successful at last year and (in) years before," he said. "Of course, we have tremendous wide receiver ability and talent, so you want to keep some of the same things. Not to compare teams, the Buffalo team is very different from this Chargers team across the board. We have a tremendous group at the wide receiver position, tight end position and running backs. Just exciting. It's very similar, but different at the same time.