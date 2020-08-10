Chargers Acquisition of DT Linval Joseph 'Not Talked About Enough'

Impressions of the 2020 Chargers (4:21)

"Well, they're loaded. I mean, you look at that division the Chiefs absolutely are the team to beat, but the Chargers, first, I want to talk about offense. No one's talking about Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga, the guard-tackle combo that they have. That was necessary. Trai Turner is a really, really good player. Bulaga is a tough, kind of a scrapper-type of player. And so, if they can stay healthy up front and run the ball consistently. That was a big issue last year. They could not consistently sustain drives running the ball. If they can do that, that's going to set things up for Tyrod Taylor on the move, a lot of the run action, set up the pass game. You know he can throw the deep ball. He's not going to let it go as frequently as Philip Rivers did. He's not a risky-type of thrower.