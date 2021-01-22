Five Key Takeaways From Brandon Staley's Press Conference

The Plan for Justin Herbert

Staley was asked throughout the press conference about his overall offensive philosophy, as well as being quarterback Justin Herbert's head coach.

"I think that's what I was so excited about to convey in this process was my offensive vision, because I do consider myself an offensive coach," Staley said. "And I think what's helped me so much on the defensive side of the ball is my offensive background."

Staley praised Herbert for the way he handled his rookie season, especially without an offseason program. He said his vision for the offense will accentuate what Herbert does best as opposed to his second-year quarterback having to adjust to a specific system.

"He's his own person," Staley said of Herbert. "And I think that my background as a player – my background as a defensive coach – I think that we'll be able to shape that in a really special way."

One of the things Staley said he learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay is how he caters to the strengths of his quarterback while also acting as a problem solver for the myriad of challenges a signal caller faces from a defense.

"Jared Goff's a different player than Justin Herbert who's a different player than Pat Mahomes or whomever – Aaron Rodgers, you name it," Staley said. "These guys are all unique players and that's what I talked about with a system. You want to be able to create a system around your quarterback.

"And I think that that's what I've tried to do on defense. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, Von Miller – those guys are different players. They really are. They're all special, right? But they're different."

"A Dual Education"

Earlier this week, former NFL linebacker Sam Acho said that Staley taught defense "from a quarterback's vision." Staley sees that as an added benefit to Herbert.

"I want to share all of the knowledge that I have to help Justin hopefully have a dual education. He's going to be getting this amazing education from our offensive coaching staff, but then there's this other education that hopefully I can give him to sort of shape and complete his game as a player."

Staley named six "defensive-minded" coaches that he admired, all Super Bowl winners: Mike Tomlin, Tony Dungy, Pete Carroll, Jimmy Johnson, John Harbaugh and Bill Belichick.

One thing they all have in common: they've coached young quarterbacks, most of which are all-time greats.