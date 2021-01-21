Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Former Player on Brandon Staley: 'I Actually Expected the Rise to Come Faster'

Jan 21, 2021
Chicago Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley studies a Microsoft Surface Tablet with linebackers Willie Young (97), Isiah Irving (47), Lamarr Houston (99) and Leonard Floyd (94) on the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, August 19, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.

Former linebacker Sam Acho shared his unique insight into what fans can expect from new head coach Brandon Staley on Wednesday's episode of "Chargers Weekly."

Acho played nine NFL seasons, including two years with Staley, now 38, when he was the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears from 2017-18. Highlights from the conversation are below.

On Staley's NFL Rise (16:20 mark)

"Well, I actually expected the rise to come faster. And here's why I say that: The NFL is very archaic in a lot of ways. People just do things the way that they've always been done. It's how it is, it's just the way it is. And Coach Staley immediately came in and started changing things – and not in a way that was overly disruptive to his superiors. He still respected Vic (Fangio) and respected the head coach. He still respected people, but he started just bringing a new kind of energy to our meeting rooms; bringing a new kind of energy to the team meeting; bringing a new kind of energy to the practice field and also on game day.

"And so, I expected a quicker rise."

On Staley's Intelligence (17:50 mark)

"He's actually the smartest dude in the room. I believe he has a genius IQ – you're gonna have to ask him on that. I know he has a photographic memory, he's not gonna tell people about that either. He's brilliant. He's brilliant, and I don't use that just as a word to throw around. He actually is brilliant. He could have gone and done anything he wanted to do. … He could have been in any field he wanted to be, but his passion was football."

What Staley Will Bring to Quarterback Justin Herbert (19:03 mark)

"He is an offensive-minded coach. Yes, he's been coordinating defense in the NFL, but he played quarterback. He's a quarterback. And so, even as a linebacker, his first year in the NFL, I'm sitting here like, 'Why is this quarterback coaching defense?' That was my mindset. And so, now it's funny how the roles have reversed. People are saying, 'Why is this defensive coach coaching a quarterback?' But, no, no, no, no – he has the best of both worlds. He's a quarterback. He has the offensive mindset, but he has the experience on the defense as well. And so, as he coaches defensive players, he actually coaches us from a quarterback's perspective, from a quarterback's vision."

Listen to the full interview with Acho on "Chargers Weekly." "Good Morning Football" co-host and Fox Sports' Peter Schrager also joined the podcast to discuss Staley, as well as Herbert's record-setting rookie season.

news

Five Key Takeaways From Brandon Staley's Press Conference

"The foundation for our team will start with relationships. That will be number one."
news

Quarterback Justin Herbert Named PFWA 2020 Rookie of the Year

Linebacker Kenneth Murray named to PFWA All-Rookie team.
news

How New Head Coach Brandon Staley Will Benefit Justin Herbert

The Athletic's Robert Mays shares his insight on Brandon Staley and his fit with the Chargers.
news

Reaction to Brandon Staley Becoming Next Head Coach of the Chargers

Staley oversaw the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2020 and will become the franchise's 17th head coach.
news

How Experts Rank the Chargers' Head Coaching Vacancy

Los Angeles is considered a top destination for candidates.
news

Brian Baldinger Breaks Down Best Plays From Justin Herbert's Record-Setting Season

"How about the bar he set for any rookie quarterback coming into the league this year, and next year, and any year after it?"
news

Five Takeaways: Tom Telesco Offseason Availability

The Chargers general manager joined "The Final Drive" presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Caps Off 2020 Season with New Records

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chargers Beat Chiefs, 38-21

With the victory, the Bolts closed out the season with four-straight wins, three in the AFC West.
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Here are inactives for the Week 17 matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers
news

Chargers PFWA Chapter Names Hunter Henry & Justin Herbert Team Good Guy & MVP Respectively

Team MVP is as stated, the most valuable player on the squad.  The Good Guy award represents a player or coach's professionalism and qualities in helping media members who cover the team effectively do their jobs.

