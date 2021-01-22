How Brandon Staley "Tries to Stay Ahead of the Curve"

From 2006-2016, Staley spent the time between different jobs at various colleges building his coaching resume. But it was in 2017 when Fangio brought him to the NFL. They spent two seasons together in Chicago before Fangio brought him to Denver.

"We were looking for a young guy to hire in that position that was gonna work with me for the first year or so. He did that. He impressed me in the interview and I think he's got really good knowledge and that knowledge was obvious when I interviewed him. He was hungry to learn more and get to the next level. I just felt like during the interview with him, he was what I was looking for and we hired him. He's progressed nicely and quickly as we've all seen."