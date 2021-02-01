Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Beat Writers: Chargers 'Starting From a Really Good Foundation' With Brandon Staley

Feb 01, 2021 at 02:18 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
BeatWriters-Staley

A trio of beat writers joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to react to the introductory press conferences of head coach Brandon Staley and his three coordinators.

Listen to the full episode with the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller, Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez and Joe Reedy of the Associated Press wherever you listen podcasts. A few highlights are below.

Miller on Staley's Presser

"I have no idea how good Brandon Staley's going to be as a head coach. None of us do. He's never done it, we'll see. But I don't think the Chargers are going to go into many games not being smarter than the other team. He's a smart guy. I don't think there's any question about that. And we've heard these stories, right? Or I've heard some stories and I think everybody probably has by now. He's sort of got that mind, sort of like [Rams head coach] Sean McVay where he's very good at…maybe not memorizing things, but he reads something, he retains it. So, he's a really bright guy and like we mentioned, I think he's putting together a decent staff here.

"Again, it's so hard to tell on this stuff. Nobody knows until they start to interact with the players and the players get on the field. We're not going to know how any of this is going to work out, but the Chargers definitely got a really bright guy at the top and we'll just see how it unfolds. There's a long ways before this team plays a game, but at least to start off they're starting from a really good foundation, there's no doubt about that."

Ramirez on Staley Building Relationships

"The quote that struck me about him was from Jalen Ramsey, the Rams cornerback. We all know Jalen Ramsey isn't afraid to tell you how it is. And for him to say he [Staley] is the best defensive coordinator I've ever had is very interesting. The way he's built relationships, like you said, is great and it feels like he's doing that already. He called Justin Herbert, after his wife obviously, but called him right after to let him know, 'Hey, I'm going to be your new head coach. I can't wait to talk to you.' He's like, 'I wanted him to hear my voice.' So, that's honestly huge for him. He's texted a couple of guys. I'm sure, like you said, by now he's already talked to everybody.

"But it's about building a family, which is interesting that he said that because obviously the Spanos family, that's been their mantra. So, that's very good that he's reaching out to some of these legends to kind of have them around the game, have them, I mean, possibly come to training camp; possibly be around the team during the season, which is great. And it just seems like everyone you talk to has nothing but positive things to say about Brandon."

Related Links

Reedy on Staley's QB Experience

"I think the fact that he played quarterback, very offensive minded coming up, and then switched to defense; he has the ability to see all three facets. I talked to Tom Arth, who was his boss at John Carroll … and he just marvels at how he's able to see all three phases of the game. And I think as a head coach, we get locked so much on he's an offensive or defensive guy, that we don't really look at how they've come up and everything. I mean, frankly you've had some defensive guys who started out playing defense and then switched to the offensive side of the ball.

"So, I think he sees everything interrelated to things and all of six degrees of separation that it'll be interesting to see, especially how he manages games and everything."

Join Us for the Future!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $83 a month. Submit the form below to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers' New Defensive Coordinator Shares His Own Philip Rivers Story

Renaldo Hill played 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety and defensive back.
news

Renaldo Hill on Defensive Philosophy, Derwin James and His Partnership With Brandon Staley

"The way the game is changing now, you need a guy to be able to play in space as well as play in the box."
news

Brandon Staley Gets Head Start Connecting With Chargers Players, Past and Present

"He's starting that right off the bat. I think that's great to see. He just loves being around the players."
news

Five Key Takeaways From Brandon Staley's Press Conference

"The foundation for our team will start with relationships. That will be number one."
news

Former Player on Brandon Staley: 'I Actually Expected the Rise to Come Faster'

Linebacker Sam Acho spent two seasons with Staley in Chicago.
news

Quarterback Justin Herbert Named PFWA 2020 Rookie of the Year

Linebacker Kenneth Murray named to PFWA All-Rookie team.
news

How New Head Coach Brandon Staley Will Benefit Justin Herbert

The Athletic's Robert Mays shares his insight on Brandon Staley and his fit with the Chargers.
news

Reaction to Brandon Staley Becoming Next Head Coach of the Chargers

Staley oversaw the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2020 and will become the franchise's 17th head coach.
news

How Experts Rank the Chargers' Head Coaching Vacancy

Los Angeles is considered a top destination for candidates.
news

Brian Baldinger Breaks Down Best Plays From Justin Herbert's Record-Setting Season

"How about the bar he set for any rookie quarterback coming into the league this year, and next year, and any year after it?"
news

Five Takeaways: Tom Telesco Offseason Availability

The Chargers general manager joined "The Final Drive" presented by Microsoft Surface.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Learn More

Advertising