Beat Writers: Chargers 'Starting From a Really Good Foundation' With Brandon Staley

Miller on Staley's Presser

"I have no idea how good Brandon Staley's going to be as a head coach. None of us do. He's never done it, we'll see. But I don't think the Chargers are going to go into many games not being smarter than the other team. He's a smart guy. I don't think there's any question about that. And we've heard these stories, right? Or I've heard some stories and I think everybody probably has by now. He's sort of got that mind, sort of like [Rams head coach] Sean McVay where he's very good at…maybe not memorizing things, but he reads something, he retains it. So, he's a really bright guy and like we mentioned, I think he's putting together a decent staff here.

"Again, it's so hard to tell on this stuff. Nobody knows until they start to interact with the players and the players get on the field. We're not going to know how any of this is going to work out, but the Chargers definitely got a really bright guy at the top and we'll just see how it unfolds. There's a long ways before this team plays a game, but at least to start off they're starting from a really good foundation, there's no doubt about that."

Ramirez on Staley Building Relationships

"The quote that struck me about him was from Jalen Ramsey, the Rams cornerback. We all know Jalen Ramsey isn't afraid to tell you how it is. And for him to say he [Staley] is the best defensive coordinator I've ever had is very interesting. The way he's built relationships, like you said, is great and it feels like he's doing that already. He called Justin Herbert, after his wife obviously, but called him right after to let him know, 'Hey, I'm going to be your new head coach. I can't wait to talk to you.' He's like, 'I wanted him to hear my voice.' So, that's honestly huge for him. He's texted a couple of guys. I'm sure, like you said, by now he's already talked to everybody.