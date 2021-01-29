What are the "Three Fs" of Derius Swinton's Coaching Philosophy?

"When I talk about being fast, it's not everybody has to run a 4.4 [40-yard dash]. It's maximizing whatever you do to the best of your ability and as fast as you are. If you're a 4.7, I want you to play at a 4.7 in every single phase. Physical; it's whatever you do, do it physically. It's a physical sport. Guys use their tools in different ways. That doesn't mean go and blow somebody up. This means to do it with physicality. You see a guy like [Chiefs WR] Tyreek Hill. He plays physically fast. The last thing, just fundamentally sound. You can't do anything without fundamentals. We're going to be based around taking every single day — and I tell the guys from the time we go from training camp in the offseason, to the last week of the Super Bowl, we're going to be doing the same fundamentals every day, and just train those guys to use those things to fit into whatever scheme we build around them."