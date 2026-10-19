5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 7

4. Will the Chargers make any changes?

Shortly after Sunday's game, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the fact that the Chargers have now started the season 0-6.

"Obviously 0-6 going into the bye, I did not think I would be up here addressing that question," Harbaugh said postgame. "I truly believed and was confident we'd win this game.

"We have to address everything, especially offensively. We're not scoring enough points," Harbaugh added.

Given the offensive struggle this season, Harbaugh was then asked if McDaniel will continue calling plays going forward.

"We're going to look at everything," Harbaugh said. "The job I'm doing, it starts with me. The plan is to watch this and get with our offensive coaches.

"I see the effort, the work being put in, in the meetings and the practice field. To get that to translate to the field is what's necessary," Harbaugh added. "I feel bad for our players, our team, our coaches, our fans. It needs to be addressed."

5. What about draft picks?

While the 2027 NFL Draft is still six-plus months away, the reality is that the 0-6 Chargers are closer to that being a priority than making the playoffs this season.

No 0-6 team has ever made the playoffs and the Chargers would have to win out to match their total of 11 wins from each of the past two seasons.

After Sunday's loss, the Chargers are now one of two teams in the league who are still winless. The Dolphins are 0-5 and were on their bye in Week 6.

As a result, based on the league standings, the Chargers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.