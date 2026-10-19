5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 7

The Chargers are 0-6 after 22-6 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 7.
1. What happened in Week 6?
The Chargers dropped to 0-6 with a 22-6 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Bolts, now winless in their first six games of the 2026 season, trailed early and couldn't rally as they never led against their AFC West rival.
Defensively, the Chargers more then held their own against a high-octane offense.
The Bolts did give up a pair of touchdown drive but otherwise limited Kansas City to three field goals, including allowing just three points in the second half.
But the Chargers offense didn't give the Bolts much of a chance Sunday as the unit averaged just 4.1 yards per play, and that's with a 57-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Quentin Johnston.
That explosive play, by the way, set the Bolts up at the 1-yard line but only led to a field goal as the Chargers didn't find the end zone on any of their three trips inside the red zone in Week 6.
2. What's a key stat to know?
Through six games, the Chargers have produced perhaps the most disappointing offense in the league.
Mike McDaniel's unit scored a season-low six points on Sunday and didn't find the end zone for the first time all season.
The advanced numbers also back up the notion that the Chargers offense has struggled for the entirety of the 2026 season.
As of Sunday evening, the Chargers offense ranks last in the league in EPA per play (-0.190), well below the 31st-ranked Titans (-0.127).
The Chargers have only averaged 15.0 points per game this season and have also been plagued by penalties and miscues on a weekly basis.
The offense's 40.1-percent success rate is tied for 31st in the NFL.
3. Who is the Week 7 opponent?
Nobody, as the Chargers ware off in Week 7 with a bye.
With six games down and 11 to go, the Chargers will get back to action in Week 8 against the Rams, who are 2-4 after a last-second loss to Arizona in Week 6.
The Chargers will be the road team at SoFi Stadium next Sunday.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 6 divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4. Will the Chargers make any changes?
Shortly after Sunday's game, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the fact that the Chargers have now started the season 0-6.
"Obviously 0-6 going into the bye, I did not think I would be up here addressing that question," Harbaugh said postgame. "I truly believed and was confident we'd win this game.
"We have to address everything, especially offensively. We're not scoring enough points," Harbaugh added.
Given the offensive struggle this season, Harbaugh was then asked if McDaniel will continue calling plays going forward.
"We're going to look at everything," Harbaugh said. "The job I'm doing, it starts with me. The plan is to watch this and get with our offensive coaches.
"I see the effort, the work being put in, in the meetings and the practice field. To get that to translate to the field is what's necessary," Harbaugh added. "I feel bad for our players, our team, our coaches, our fans. It needs to be addressed."
5. What about draft picks?
While the 2027 NFL Draft is still six-plus months away, the reality is that the 0-6 Chargers are closer to that being a priority than making the playoffs this season.
No 0-6 team has ever made the playoffs and the Chargers would have to win out to match their total of 11 wins from each of the past two seasons.
After Sunday's loss, the Chargers are now one of two teams in the league who are still winless. The Dolphins are 0-5 and were on their bye in Week 6.
As a result, based on the league standings, the Chargers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The Chargers currently have seven picks in that draft, including all their own pick in the first five rounds.