Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty with the 97th overall pick in the third round of Friday's 2021 NFL Draft.
McKitty (6-foot-4, 247 pounds) started his collegiate career at Florida State. From 2017-19, he caught 50 balls for 520 yards and two touchdowns. Last season at Georgia, he caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes veteran Jared Cook and second-year player Donald Parham, who caught 10 passes and three touchdowns from quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020.
The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 118 overall in the fourth round, which takes place on Saturday.
