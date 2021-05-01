Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Tennessee wide receiver Joshua Palmer with the 77th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
As the Volunteers' leading receiver in 2020, Palmer logged 33 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games with four starts. During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards (15.3 yards per catch) with seven touchdowns.
The 6-1, 210-pound wideout earned a Senior Bowl invite for the 2021 game and totaled 27 yards on two catches with a touchdown.
Palmer grew up near Toronto but moved to Florida to spend his final two years of high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale where he played with former and now current Chargers teammate Asante Samuel Jr.
The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 97 overall later on in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Take a look at some of the best photos of the Chargers third round draft pick, Josh Palmer!!
