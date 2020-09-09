How to Watch Week 1: Chargers vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2020 season on the road as they visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
MATCHUP
- The Chargers hold a 20-14 all-time series advantage over the Bengals and hold a 3-0 all-time advantage in season openers against Cincinnati.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, September 13, 2020
- Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT
LOCATION & GAMEDAY FORECAST
- Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
- Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High: 81°. Low: 61°.
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline: Melanie Collins
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app (iOS devices)
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of stations: KOGO-AM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KFIV-AM (Stockton/Modesto), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield) and KXNT & KXST (Las Vegas).