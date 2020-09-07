Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season

Playmakers , which returns for its second season, focuses on highlighting conversations with female figures in and around the Chargers organization, the NFL, and the greater sports world. Hosted by Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood each Wednesday, Playmakers' goal is to highlight women through exclusive conversations about football, life and more.

With female fandom hitting an all-time high in the NFL and women making up nearly half of the league's fan base, Playmakers gives women a platform to share their stories in an authentic way. Guests include prominent sports media figures like Fox Sports' Erin Andrews, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson and NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe, to women connected to the Chargers organization like Allison Miner, who is one of a handful of female athletic trainers in the NFL, and Susie Spanos, philanthropist and wife to Chargers owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos.