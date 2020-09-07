Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season

The Chargers Podcast Network will feature five podcasts during the 2020 season, including two new series: Better Half and Puro Chargers.
There's also even more ways to listen. Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart Radio app, and more. The CPN is also available on the official Chargers app and coming soon to Audible and Amazon Music.
Video segments from podcasts will be available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube page.
|Chargers Podcast Network 2020 Schedule
|Host
|When
|The Final Drive presented by Microsoft Surface
|Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood
|Mondays
|Better Half
|Allie Kucharczyk
|Every other Tuesday
|Playmakers
|Hayley Elwood
|Wednesdays
|Puro Chargers
|Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto
|Thursdays
|Chargers Weekly
|Chris Hayre
|Thursdays
Chargers Weekly will begin its fourth season in 2020. The biggest names in football join Chris Hayre each Thursday to discuss all things Chargers and the NFL. Stay up to date with unique perspective from broadcasters, writers, analysts, former players and coaches, and Hall of Famers.
Since 2017, Chargers Weekly has produced 191 episodes. Guests over the last year have included: ESPN's Adam Schefter and Matt Bowen; CBS Sports' James Brown and Jim Nantz; NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya; Fox Sports' Mike Vick, Cooper Manning and Curt Menefee; NFL Network's Kurt Warner, Steve Wyche, Kay Adams, Joe Thomas, and Omar Ruiz; the Chargers radio team of Matt "Money" Smith and Daniel Jeremiah; NFL Films' Greg Cosell; and Pat McAfee of "The Pat McAfee Show."
Playmakers, which returns for its second season, focuses on highlighting conversations with female figures in and around the Chargers organization, the NFL, and the greater sports world. Hosted by Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood each Wednesday, Playmakers' goal is to highlight women through exclusive conversations about football, life and more.
With female fandom hitting an all-time high in the NFL and women making up nearly half of the league's fan base, Playmakers gives women a platform to share their stories in an authentic way. Guests include prominent sports media figures like Fox Sports' Erin Andrews, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson and NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe, to women connected to the Chargers organization like Allison Miner, who is one of a handful of female athletic trainers in the NFL, and Susie Spanos, philanthropist and wife to Chargers owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos.
The Final Drive presented by Microsoft Surface returns Monday, September 14 as both a podcast and video show. Co-hosted by Hayre and Elwood, get instant reaction, analysis, and insight from special guests the morning after each Chargers game.
The newest additions to the Chargers Podcast Network include Better Half hosted by Allie Kucharczyk, the fiancé of Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, and Puro Chargers hosted by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto, the Spanish-language radio broadcast team.
Join Garcia-Marquez and Pinto each Thursday during the season for a breakdown of all things Chargers En Espanol. Get an in-depth game preview, plus hear from NFL journalists in opposing markets. Se habla NFL.
Better Half focuses on the NFL experience from the players' significant others. Kucharczyk will be joined by a new set of guests every other Tuesday during the 2020 season starting September 8.