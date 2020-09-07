Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season

Sep 07, 2020 at 08:08 AM
LAC_2020_Ekeler_Jackson_CPN

The Chargers Podcast Network will feature five podcasts during the 2020 season, including two new series: Better Half and Puro Chargers.

There's also even more ways to listen. Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart Radio app, and more. The CPN is also available on the official Chargers app and coming soon to Audible and Amazon Music.

Video segments from podcasts will be available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube page.

Table inside Article
Chargers Podcast Network 2020 Schedule Host When
The Final Drive presented by Microsoft Surface Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood Mondays
Better Half Allie Kucharczyk Every other Tuesday
Playmakers Hayley Elwood Wednesdays
Puro Chargers Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto Thursdays
Chargers Weekly Chris Hayre Thursdays

Chargers Weekly will begin its fourth season in 2020. The biggest names in football join Chris Hayre each Thursday to discuss all things Chargers and the NFL. Stay up to date with unique perspective from broadcasters, writers, analysts, former players and coaches, and Hall of Famers.

Since 2017, Chargers Weekly has produced 191 episodes. Guests over the last year have included: ESPN's Adam Schefter and Matt Bowen; CBS Sports' James Brown and Jim Nantz; NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya; Fox Sports' Mike Vick, Cooper Manning and Curt Menefee; NFL Network's Kurt Warner, Steve Wyche, Kay Adams, Joe Thomas, and Omar Ruiz; the Chargers radio team of Matt "Money" Smith and Daniel Jeremiah; NFL Films' Greg Cosell; and Pat McAfee of "The Pat McAfee Show."

Related Links

Playmakers, which returns for its second season, focuses on highlighting conversations with female figures in and around the Chargers organization, the NFL, and the greater sports world. Hosted by Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood each Wednesday, Playmakers' goal is to highlight women through exclusive conversations about football, life and more.

With female fandom hitting an all-time high in the NFL and women making up nearly half of the league's fan base, Playmakers gives women a platform to share their stories in an authentic way. Guests include prominent sports media figures like Fox Sports' Erin Andrews, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson and NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe, to women connected to the Chargers organization like Allison Miner, who is one of a handful of female athletic trainers in the NFL, and Susie Spanos, philanthropist and wife to Chargers owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos.

The Final Drive presented by Microsoft Surface returns Monday, September 14 as both a podcast and video show. Co-hosted by Hayre and Elwood, get instant reaction, analysis, and insight from special guests the morning after each Chargers game.

The newest additions to the Chargers Podcast Network include Better Half hosted by Allie Kucharczyk, the fiancé of Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, and Puro Chargers hosted by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto, the Spanish-language radio broadcast team.

Join Garcia-Marquez and Pinto each Thursday during the season for a breakdown of all things Chargers En Espanol. Get an in-depth game preview, plus hear from NFL journalists in opposing markets. Se habla NFL.

Better Half focuses on the NFL experience from the players' significant others. Kucharczyk will be joined by a new set of guests every other Tuesday during the 2020 season starting September 8.

Related Content

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - IND 24]
news

Five Best Plays of the Chargers' 2019 Season

Relive the Chargers' top plays of the 2019 season
By the Numbers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen Match Franchise Record for First Time Since '09
news

By the Numbers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen Match Franchise Record for First Time Since '09

Numbers you need to know from this duo and other Charges players who set personal bests and went into the record books in Week 17.
Recap: Bolts Conclude 2019 with 31-21 Loss Against Chiefs
news

Recap: Bolts Conclude 2019 with 31-21 Loss Against Chiefs

Highlights from the game include Mike Williams eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving and Keenan Allen setting a Chargers single-season reception record.
Inactives: Chargers at Chiefs
news

Inactives: Chargers at Chiefs

Easton Stick inactive for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.
Steve Spagnuolo: Austin Ekeler Even "Scarier Now" than Week 11
news

Steve Spagnuolo: Austin Ekeler Even "Scarier Now" than Week 11

Chiefs Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and Steve Spagnuolo break down the Bolts
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: KC 24 - LAC 17]
news

Chargers Game Preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 17

Prepare for the Week 17 AFC West showdown with insight from head coaches Anthony Lynn and Andy Reid, Philip Rivers and more.
How to Watch Week 17: Chargers vs. Chiefs
news

How to Watch Week 17: Chargers vs. Chiefs

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs on December 29, 2019.
By the Numbers: Bolts Have First 900-Plus Receiving-Yard Trio in NFL Since 2014 
news

By the Numbers: Bolts Have First 900-Plus Receiving-Yard Trio in NFL Since 2014 

The numbers you need to know from the Chargers' Week 16 game, including milestones for Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon and more sacks by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram
Recap: Chargers Fall to Raiders, 24-17
news

Recap: Chargers Fall to Raiders, 24-17

Highlights from the game include two touchdowns from Melvin Gordon and sacks by Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa
Inactives: Chargers vs Raiders
news

Inactives: Chargers vs Raiders

 Russell Okung inactive for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.
Jon Gruden is a "Big Fan of Rivers"
news

Jon Gruden is a "Big Fan of Rivers"

Oakland head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr and other Raiders break down their Week 16 matchup with the Chargers.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩
video

SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of the Blue and White Scrimmage.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising