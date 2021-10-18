Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers Going "Back to the Drawing Board" As They Head into their Bye?

Despite the lopsided loss on Sunday, one positive to take away is the Chargers' record as they enter their bye.

Through six games, the Chargers have faced four teams that played in last year's playoffs and head into the bye week at 4-2.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley talked about the Bolts' ability to battle it out during a tough stretch of teams through the first chunk of the season and discussed where the team is following their loss in Baltimore.

"I know that we've played six really good teams, we're 4-2," Staley said. "We've beat four really good teams; we've lost to two really good teams. That's what I told the team, I think that's where the truth is, and I think where we need to go is we need to learn from this game because there's plenty in this game that we need to learn from. I think that the bye is coming at a good time for us. Get rested up and then come back and be ready to go against a really good New England team."

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who reached 6,000 career passing yards on Sunday, talked about the good timing of the bye coming in Week 7.

"I think it comes at a good time," Herbert said. "Allows our guys up front to get their legs back and to have a week of rest and enough weeks to watch the film and get back over it. There's a lot of good film…there's a lot to learn from so it's going to be a good teaching lesson for us."

Safety Derwin James Jr. talked about the positive lessons to be learned from Sunday's loss.