10 Insights from Justin Herbert's Second NFL Season

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from quarterback Justin Herbert's 2021 regular season:

1) Herbert broke the franchise's single-season passing touchdowns record in Week 17 with a 45-yard score to Mike Williams, which gave the quarterback 35 on the season, one more than Philip Rivers' 34. Herbert threw three more touchdowns in Week 18 to extend the record to 38.

2) Eight different Chargers receivers caught a touchdown from Herbert during the 2021 season, but 23 of his 38 scores went to Williams (9), Austin Ekeler (8) and Keenan Allen (6).

3) In Week 18, Herbert set the Chargers' single-season passing yards (5,014) and completions (443) records previously held by Hall of Famer Dan Fouts and Rivers, respectively. Herbert became the only Chargers quarterback to ever throw for 5,000-plus yards in a single season, albeit with one extra game.