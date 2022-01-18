10 Insights from Justin Herbert's Second NFL Season

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from quarterback Justin Herbert's 2021 regular season:
1) Herbert broke the franchise's single-season passing touchdowns record in Week 17 with a 45-yard score to Mike Williams, which gave the quarterback 35 on the season, one more than Philip Rivers' 34. Herbert threw three more touchdowns in Week 18 to extend the record to 38.
2) Eight different Chargers receivers caught a touchdown from Herbert during the 2021 season, but 23 of his 38 scores went to Williams (9), Austin Ekeler (8) and Keenan Allen (6).
3) In Week 18, Herbert set the Chargers' single-season passing yards (5,014) and completions (443) records previously held by Hall of Famer Dan Fouts and Rivers, respectively. Herbert became the only Chargers quarterback to ever throw for 5,000-plus yards in a single season, albeit with one extra game.
4) The final game of the 2021 regular season also marked the ninth 300-yard passing game from Herbert – another team record. He had three games this season with over 380 yards passing (vs. CLE, vs. PIT, at LV).
5) Only Tampa Bay's Tom Brady had more passing yards and completions than Herbert in 2021. He finished third in passing touchdowns during the regular season behind Brady and the Rams' Matthew Stafford. Herbert also had five fourth-quarter comebacks, trailing only Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (6).
6) Herbert's 302 rushing yards in 2021 were the most by any Chargers quarterback in a single season. The franchise record for most rushing yards by a quarterback belongs to John Hadl, who rushed for 1,013 yards in 154 games. Herbert has rushed for 536 yards in 32 career games.
7) Herbert passed Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino for most passing touchdowns in a player's first two seasons with 69. He's also behind Marino and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the third-youngest player to throw for 5,000-plus yards in a season.
8) Herbert registered a passer rating of over 100 in eight games this season. The Chargers were 8-0 in those contests.
9) Since his rookie season, Herbert has 77 total scores, the most ever in a player's first two years.
10) Herbert is the first Chargers quarterback to make a Pro Bowl within his first two NFL seasons. He'll represent the AFC as a starter on Sunday, February 6 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.