Three Takeaways: Herbert Puts Focus on Improving His Game Following Record-Breaking Sophomore Season

Throughout the 2021 season quarterback Justin Herbert lived up to his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign first season in the NFL and then some. In his second season on the Bolts, Herbert broke records set by Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Dan Marino and Chargers legend Dan Fouts. Herbert also passed former Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers for the most touchdowns in a single season in franchise history in the Bolts' Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos. With each record Herbert broke, No. 10 always put the focus on his teammates and coaching staff that helped get him there.

On Monday, Herbert had a chance to speak to members of the media to look back at his historic sophomore season. While the season ended after Week 18, Herbert talked about the fight the Bolts showed throughout the season and especially in that final game when they rallied back against the Las Vegas Raiders to force overtime in the season finale with the odds stacked against them.

"We never quit," Herbert said. "That offense that went out there, we were in the huddle together. We believed in each other. Like we have all year, we believed that we still could have won that game. It took all three phases. Unfortunately, we fell short. That's a tough part about the NFL. I'm proud of the way that those guys battled."

The Bolts faced countless close games this season with many games coming down to the final drive to decide the winner. Herbert talked about the importance of playing in late season games with playoff implications, but also how every game on the schedule is a challenge no matter the opponent.