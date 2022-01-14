Three Bolts Named to AP All-Pro Second Team

Rashawn Slater

The rookie left tackle drafted 13th overall in the 2021 draft by the Chargers held his own and then some against some of the league's top pass rushers this season. Slater impressed since Week 1 as he protected quarterback Justin Herbert from players like Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young. Slater, who was also selected to the 2021 Pro-Bowl as well, played in 16 games this season for the Bolts and played 100% of the team's snap on offense in each of those 16 games. Slater became the fist rookie tackle to be named a Pro-Bowl starter since Vikings tackle Matt Kalil in 2012. In his rookie season, Slater allowed just four sacks according to PFF.