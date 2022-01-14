Three Bolts Named to AP All-Pro Second Team

On Friday, the Associated Press announced their 2021 All-Pro Team rosters with three Chargers named to the All-Pro Second team. Below is the list of Chargers who were voted to the second team and key stats from their 2021 campaigns.
Rashawn Slater
The rookie left tackle drafted 13th overall in the 2021 draft by the Chargers held his own and then some against some of the league's top pass rushers this season. Slater impressed since Week 1 as he protected quarterback Justin Herbert from players like Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young. Slater, who was also selected to the 2021 Pro-Bowl as well, played in 16 games this season for the Bolts and played 100% of the team's snap on offense in each of those 16 games. Slater became the fist rookie tackle to be named a Pro-Bowl starter since Vikings tackle Matt Kalil in 2012. In his rookie season, Slater allowed just four sacks according to PFF.
Corey Linsley
Linsley signed with the Chargers this past offseason after seven seasons in Green Bay and made an immediate impact on the field. This season, Linsley was also named a starter at the Pro Bowl, a first of his career. Linsley received 11 of the 50 All-Pro votes, enough to earn All-Pro honors for the second straight season. In 16 games this season Linsley allowed zero sacks. He was also named the Chargers nominee for Walter Peyton Man of the Year Award for his work with CASA.
Andre Roberts
Roberts joined the Bolts during their Week 7 bye after spending the start of the season with the Houston Texans. Roberts, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for three straight seasons beginning in 2018, earns All-Pro honors for the second time in his career. In his 10 games with the Bolts, Roberts recorded 624 kick-return yards, highlighted by a 101-yard kick-return-touchdown in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos. Roberts also recorded a 75-yard kick return on the opening kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.