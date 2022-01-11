Chargers' Opponents Set for 2022 Season

With the team's 2021 regular season officially in the books, the Los Angeles Chargers now know who they'll face in 2022.
Along with the usual AFC West opponents, the 2022 slate features games against the AFC South & NFC West in addition to bouts against the Miami Dolphins at home and Cleveland Browns on the road, as both teams finished at the same position in their divisions as the Chargers (third.)
The Chargers will also go on the road to face the NFC South's Atlanta Falcons. That game marks the Bolts' "bonus" NFC opponent since the extra out-of-conference game was added for the move to a 17-game schedule in 2021.
While the full schedule will be released in the spring noting when and where the games will take place, here's a look at the Bolts' 2022 opponents:
HOME
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
AWAY
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
Atlanta Falcons
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.