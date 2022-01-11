Chargers' Opponents Set for 2022 Season

With the team's 2021 regular season officially in the books, the Los Angeles Chargers now know who they'll face in 2022.

Along with the usual AFC West opponents, the 2022 slate features games against the AFC South & NFC West in addition to bouts against the Miami Dolphins at home and Cleveland Browns on the road, as both teams finished at the same position in their divisions as the Chargers (third.)

The Chargers will also go on the road to face the NFC South's Atlanta Falcons. That game marks the Bolts' "bonus" NFC opponent since the extra out-of-conference game was added for the move to a 17-game schedule in 2021.