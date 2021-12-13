What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Giants?

"He allows Mike [Williams] and Keenan [Allen] to move around. The reason why we really liked this guy is because he can play outside and inside. He can beat press outside. That's what I really loved about the guy, was that he could beat press outside. Then, inside, he can run that slot route tree, some of those choice routes, some of those read routes. He has that type of feel, those instincts. He's strong. He has a pro body. This guy is 6-foot-1, 209 [pounds]. A strong player. The fact that we can move them around allows Mike and Keenan, for us to play that chess match with them. The thing about the guy is that he can get deep. This guy can get deep, too. That's a big component to your offense. The more people that you have that can get deep helps you."