Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: How Did Justin Herbert Make History Against the Giants?

Dec 12, 2021 at 08:04 PM
Cory Kennedy
herbert ftp 12-12

Below are three takeaways from Sunday's postgame press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Justin Jones, Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer:

Herbert hits 8,000

The Chargers were able to take home their second-straight win on Sunday after they beat the New York Giants, 37-21, and improved to 8-5 on the season. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 275 yards and three touchdown passes.

But Herbert made history in the process.

His three touchdown passes brought him to 30 on the season, making him the first player to throw for 30 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. Herbert made arguably his best throw of the season to wide receiver Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.

After the game, head coach Brandon Staley talked about the type of 'special' player Herbert is.

"When you see something special, normally, it looks easy," Staley said. "That's what he does; he makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy. That's a pretty good indicator that you are witnessing something rare. He's capable of that. The more that I'm with him, the less I'm surprised. That doesn't mean I take it for granted, but I'm not surprised because I know that if we give him those opportunities, he can do that. His teammates believe that … What you're witnessing is something special."

After the game, Herbert talked about what he attributes throwing for 61 touchdowns throughout his first two seasons to, crediting his teammates for their help.

"I think it's a sign of all the guys we have around us," Herbert said. "I think it's a great offensive line. They've done an incredible job blocking for us all year. Guys out of the backfield, [RB] Austin Ekeler, [RB] Justin Jackson, and then our receiving corps and tight ends that make my job so much easier; [WR] Keenan [Allen], [WR] Mike [Williams], JG, [TE] Jared Cook, all those guys. We're not here without those guys. They've done an incredible job all year and we feel really tough with them."

Herbert also hit the 8,000 passing yard mark for his career, making him the second fastest quarterback to throw for 8,000 yards in NFL history.

Young receiving duo shines against New York

With veteran receiver Keenan Allen missing his first game of the season due to COVID, the Bolts needed wide receivers Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer to step up in his absence. The pair of young wideouts did so in a big way by combining for two touchdowns and 153 receiving yards.

After the game Herbert talked about the chemistry he has with Palmer in just his first year in the league.

"It's not surprising at all to see the success that he's put together," Herbert said. "He works harder than anyone and he's out there after practice on the jug machine catching balls and running routes and getting releases. If you put in the work like that, good things are going to happen. That's a sign of all the hard work that he's put in. For him to be able to step up, especially when [WR] Keenan [Allen] is down, he's one of those guys that we trust in."

Palmer, who's found success in the Bolts offense early in his rookie season, talked about what his first year in the league has been like.

"It's going according to plan," Palmer said. "I wanted to come in and learn as much as I could and I'm doing that everyday just being prepared whenever I'm in the moment. Just gaining trust from the players, my teammates and coaches."

Guyton, who made arguably the play of the game with a 59-yard touchdown just before halftime talked about what he saw on that play as he tracked in the ball for the touchdown.

"I saw both the safeties react really quickly," Guyton said. "Like something was coming. So I knew the ball was coming and kind of had to find it over one of my shoulders and it dropped right in. It's easy to make those catches when it's a perfect pass."

Defense steps up without No. 33

The Chargers defense has continued to improve each week, with big performances against the Bengals last week and on Sunday against the Giants.

Staley talked about how the defense's performance allowed Herbert and the offense to get going and grow the lead to 30 points by the fourth quarter.

"I think that you accomplish that by playing complete football in all three phases," Staley said. "I feel like that's what we did. I felt like in that stretch there, we just played team football in all phases. You kind of follow that touchdown, you go three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, end-of-half, then you go turnover on downs, forced fumble, you're going to give your offense a great chance to be successful."

The Chargers were able to do so without one of their key defensive players, safety Derwin James Jr., who not only is a leader on defense, but the entire team.

With James Jr. being inactive with a hamstring injury, linebacker Kyzir White was called upon to take over the green sticker and relay the plays on defense.

Defensive lineman Justin Jones talked about how White, who passed the century mark in tackles this season, was able to take on the extra responsibility with ease.

"It seemed like he's been calling it all season," Jones said. "That's what I mean by preparation and being consistent, practicing everything and everybody doing their part. Because when somebody goes down, then somebody steps up ... [We're] just putting guys in place and making plays."

Jones talked about the energy in the locker room and how that has contributed to putting together wins late in the season.

"It's just seems like everybody is out there doing their job and just balling," Jones said. "Just having a good time with the guys … Our locker room is special, we've got a team full of great guys; great guys, man, I love every single one of them, you can tell we play together."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers Preparing for the Giants' Opportunistic Defense?

Here's what Austin Ekeler, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: What Giving Back Means to Corey Linsley

Here's what Brandon Staley, Corey Linsley and Derwin James Jr. had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Uchenna Nwosu's Breakout Performance vs. Bengals "Come to Fruition?"

Here's what Brandon Staley, Uchenna Nwosu and Drue Tranquill had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did 'Energy' and 'Purpose' Fuel the Bolts' Big Win Over Bengals?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams and Kyzir White had to say following the Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Austin Ekeler's Mindset as a Rookie Shape Him as a Player Today?

Here's what Austin Ekeler, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How are the Bolts Preparing for A Crucial Stretch of December Football?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen and Derwin James Jr. had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How are the Bolts Balancing Perspective Heading into Week 13?

Here's what Brandon Staley and Justin Jones had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Playing 'Consistent' Football is Key for Bolts Moving Forward

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Derwin James had to say following the Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Three Takeaways: How Have Justin Herbert & Mike Williams Provided A Second Half Spark for Bolts?

Here's what Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday and Friday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley & Vic Fangio Set for Reunion in Denver

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones, and Drue Tranquill had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Who Were the Unsung Heroes of the Chargers' Week 11 Win?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu had to say during Monday's press conferences.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
Latest News
Advertising