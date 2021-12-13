Three Takeaways: How Did Justin Herbert Make History Against the Giants?

With veteran receiver Keenan Allen missing his first game of the season due to COVID, the Bolts needed wide receivers Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer to step up in his absence. The pair of young wideouts did so in a big way by combining for two touchdowns and 153 receiving yards.

After the game Herbert talked about the chemistry he has with Palmer in just his first year in the league.

"It's not surprising at all to see the success that he's put together," Herbert said. "He works harder than anyone and he's out there after practice on the jug machine catching balls and running routes and getting releases. If you put in the work like that, good things are going to happen. That's a sign of all the hard work that he's put in. For him to be able to step up, especially when [WR] Keenan [Allen] is down, he's one of those guys that we trust in."

Palmer, who's found success in the Bolts offense early in his rookie season, talked about what his first year in the league has been like.

"It's going according to plan," Palmer said. "I wanted to come in and learn as much as I could and I'm doing that everyday just being prepared whenever I'm in the moment. Just gaining trust from the players, my teammates and coaches."

Guyton, who made arguably the play of the game with a 59-yard touchdown just before halftime talked about what he saw on that play as he tracked in the ball for the touchdown.