10 Insights: Five Straight Pro Bowls for Keenan Allen

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from the Chargers' wide receivers and tight ends during the 2021 regular season:
1) Keenan Allen broke the franchise's single-season receptions record – which had already belonged to him – with 106.
2) Allen has made the Pro Bowl for five straight seasons. Since 2017, he's averaged 102 catches for 1,184 yards and just over six touchdowns. He's also played in 78 of 81 regular-season games during that time span.
3) Mike Williams set a single-season career high with 1,146 receiving yards, tops on the team. He also led the Chargers with nine touchdowns, four of which went for 42 yards or more.
4) Williams and Allen both went over 1,000 yards in a season for the second time together. The first was in 2019. Williams finished ninth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (9) and 11th in yards per reception (15.1).
5) Jalen Guyton finished the 2021 season with 31 catches for 448 yards and three touchdowns. His three scores came in consecutive weeks in December (at CIN, vs. NYG, vs. KC).
6) Joshua Palmer scored his first career touchdown in Week 8 vs. New England. He finished the season with 33 catches for 353 yards and four scores. The most memorable was his 23-yard touchdown reception on 4th-and-21 against Las Vegas in Week 18.
7) Jared Cook led the tight ends with 48 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Chargers. Perhaps his best two games of 2021 came against the Raiders: a combined 10 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Cook also converted a pair of fourth downs vs. Las Vegas in Week 4.
8) Rookie Tre' McKitty appeared in 11 games during the season, making his debut in Week 8 vs. New England. He finished 2021 with six receptions for 45 yards. McKitty's season-high in offensive snaps (35) came in Week 17 vs. Denver (52 percent).
9) Donald Parham caught 20 passes for 190 yards and three scores in 2021. He has 30 career receptions in the NFL – 20 percent of them have gone for touchdowns (6).
10) Stephen Anderson appeared in all 17 games this season, catching 16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. The score came in the Chargers' Week 9 win on the road against Philadelphia.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
Take a look back at the best photos of Slayer's 2021 season.