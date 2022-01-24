10 Insights: Five Straight Pro Bowls for Keenan Allen

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from the Chargers' wide receivers and tight ends during the 2021 regular season:

1) Keenan Allen broke the franchise's single-season receptions record – which had already belonged to him – with 106.

2) Allen has made the Pro Bowl for five straight seasons. Since 2017, he's averaged 102 catches for 1,184 yards and just over six touchdowns. He's also played in 78 of 81 regular-season games during that time span.

3) Mike Williams set a single-season career high with 1,146 receiving yards, tops on the team. He also led the Chargers with nine touchdowns, four of which went for 42 yards or more.