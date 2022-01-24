Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Five Straight Pro Bowls for Keenan Allen

Jan 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_KeenanAllen_WRs_TEs

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from the Chargers' wide receivers and tight ends during the 2021 regular season:

1) Keenan Allen broke the franchise's single-season receptions record – which had already belonged to him – with 106.

2) Allen has made the Pro Bowl for five straight seasons. Since 2017, he's averaged 102 catches for 1,184 yards and just over six touchdowns. He's also played in 78 of 81 regular-season games during that time span.

3) Mike Williams set a single-season career high with 1,146 receiving yards, tops on the team. He also led the Chargers with nine touchdowns, four of which went for 42 yards or more.

4) Williams and Allen both went over 1,000 yards in a season for the second time together. The first was in 2019. Williams finished ninth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (9) and 11th in yards per reception (15.1).

5) Jalen Guyton finished the 2021 season with 31 catches for 448 yards and three touchdowns. His three scores came in consecutive weeks in December (at CIN, vs. NYG, vs. KC).

6) Joshua Palmer scored his first career touchdown in Week 8 vs. New England. He finished the season with 33 catches for 353 yards and four scores. The most memorable was his 23-yard touchdown reception on 4th-and-21 against Las Vegas in Week 18.

7) Jared Cook led the tight ends with 48 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Chargers. Perhaps his best two games of 2021 came against the Raiders: a combined 10 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Cook also converted a pair of fourth downs vs. Las Vegas in Week 4.

Related Links

8) Rookie Tre' McKitty appeared in 11 games during the season, making his debut in Week 8 vs. New England. He finished 2021 with six receptions for 45 yards. McKitty's season-high in offensive snaps (35) came in Week 17 vs. Denver (52 percent).

9) Donald Parham caught 20 passes for 190 yards and three scores in 2021. He has 30 career receptions in the NFL – 20 percent of them have gone for touchdowns (6).

10) Stephen Anderson appeared in all 17 games this season, catching 16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. The score came in the Chargers' Week 9 win on the road against Philadelphia.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Top Shots 2021: Best of Keenan Allen

Take a look back at the best photos of Slayer's 2021 season.

21TopShots_Allen_001
1 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_002
2 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_003
3 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_004
4 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_005
5 / 61
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_006
6 / 61
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_007
7 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_008
8 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_009
9 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_010
10 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_011
11 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_012
12 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_013
13 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_014
14 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_015
15 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_016
16 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_017
17 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_018
18 / 61
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_019
19 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_021
20 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_020
21 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_023
22 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_022
23 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_024
24 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_025
25 / 61
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_026
26 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_027
27 / 61
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_028
28 / 61
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_029
29 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_030
30 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_031
31 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_032
32 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_033
33 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_034
34 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_035
35 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_036
36 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_037
37 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_038
38 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_039
39 / 61
(John McGillen/NFL)
21TopShots_Allen_040
40 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_041
41 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_042
42 / 61
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_043
43 / 61
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_044
44 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_045
45 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_046
46 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_047
47 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_048
48 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_049
49 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_051
50 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_052
51 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_053
52 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_054
53 / 61
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_055
54 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_056
55 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_057
56 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_058
57 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_059
58 / 61
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_060
59 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_061
60 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
21TopShots_Allen_062
61 / 61
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Finishes 2021 Season With Hall of Fame Company

Ekeler's accomplishments this season has put him in conversations with LaDainian Tomlinson and Marshall Faulk.
news

10 Insights from Justin Herbert's Second NFL Season

Herbert set the Chargers' single-season record for passing touchdowns, passing yards and completions.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Close Season With Two 1,000-Yard WRs, League Leader in TDs

Keenan Allen also broke his own single-season franchise record with 106 receptions.
news

10 Insights: Primetime Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler Approaching 20 TDs and More

Ekeler could join Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson as the only two players in franchise history to reach 20 scrimmage touchdowns in a season. 
news

10 Insights: How Andre Roberts Has Sparked the Chargers' Special Teams

Roberts has a kick return and/or punt return for a touchdown for four different NFL teams.
news

10 Insights: How the Chargers Can Regain Control of Their Playoff Destiny

Two things need to happen before Los Angeles takes the field on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

10 Insights: Pro Bowl OT Rashawn Slater Headed Home for Christmas

Slater attended high school just 18 miles from NRG Stadium in Houston. 
news

10 Insights: Meet the Chargers 2022 Pro Bowlers

10 quick facts about the Chargers six players selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl 
news

10 Insights: Chargers Rush for Season-High 192 Yards on TNF

Running back Austin Ekeler has now scored a touchdown in six straight games.
news

10 Insights: Chargers D Applying Pressure to Opposing QBs

Los Angeles' defense has 18 quarterback hits, eight sacks and forced six turnovers over the last two weeks.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Makes More History in Win Over Giants

Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising