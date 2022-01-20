10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Finishes 2021 Season With Hall of Fame Company

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from the Chargers running backs' during the 2021 regular season:

1) Austin Ekeler scored 20 total touchdowns, joining Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson as the only two players in franchise history to have that many TDs in a single season. Ekeler and Priest Holmes are the only undrafted running backs in league history to have 20 or more touchdowns in a season.

2) Ekeler, along with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, led the NFL in touchdowns. He's the third Chargers player to ever have a share of the league lead in single-season touchdowns.

3) Nearly half of Ekeler's scores came when the lights were the brightest. He had nine total touchdowns in primetime, including four against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football."