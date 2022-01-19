Beat Writers Roundtable: 2021 Chargers MVP 

Hayley Elwood: We marveled at what Justin Herbert did his rookie season and he only built on that in his sophomore campaign to be the team's 2021 MVP. It felt like every week, he broke a new record. Sometimes, he broke multiple. Herbert's talent allowed the team to close out tight games, like in Week 9, holding onto the ball for a 6:07 drive to set up the game-winning field goal, or in Week 18, with the 19-play final drive to tie the game in regulation and send it to overtime. The Bolts are now one of those franchises that has transitioned from one era of top-notch quarterback play to the next, thanks to No. 10.