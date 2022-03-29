Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley at NFL's 2022 Annual League Meeting

Mar 29, 2022 at 01:20 PM
Cory Kennedy
Staley meetings photo

Below are three takeaways from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's media availability at the 2022 NFL Annual League Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Staley and Herbert's connection

One of the key topics Staley discussed was the development of quarterback Justin Herbert as they head into their second season together. Staley explained why Herbert has the 'right stuff' and how they were able to grow as the season progressed during year one.

"He got better from week one to the last game and he's still at the beginning," Staley said of Herbert. "I think when you have someone like him that works as hard as he does and has all the right stuff as a competitor, you can really get that going quickly and I think that he's showing everybody how special he is."

Staley also talked about how important their relationship is and added how he valued the time spent on Fridays during the season when they are the last ones in the building preparing for Sunday or as Staley called it, 'the calm before the storm.'

"I've loved teaming up with our offensive staff, I've loved teaming up with [Herbert]," he said. "His relationship means a lot to me…when it's personal with your quarterback, when you really know each other, you trust each other, you're just able to take it farther. I think we got off to a good start last year, but there's still a lot of work to do."

Looking at the draft for potential RB2

Throughout the 2021 season, Staley looked to find consistency at the second running back spot to complement Austin Ekeler. When asked about where he and general manager Tom Telesco will look to fill that role, Staley gave insight into his philosophy on solidifying the one-two punch in the Bolts running back room.

"We looked in free agency and it wasn't that deep of a group," Staley said on acquiring a running back these last few weeks. "Again, just really assessing value just felt like working through the draft would be a better option for us and we're still going to explore that post-draft because I think what you're seeing now is that you can onboard these guys in a lot of different stages. It's definitely a position that we're going to be looking for and we will see if it materializes."

Staley talked about the young running back duo of Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III on the Bolts and why the team is looking for a player who not only will complement Ekeler, but provide value for the future as well.

"We want to give Austin that complementary style and the young guys that we have on our team we expect them to improve, we still believe in those guys," he said of the younger backs on the roster. "We are trying to onboard guys for that position for the future … I think it's a young man's position for the most part and I think we are just going to continue to look that way to build our team."

Looking to surround players with "a complete team"

The AFC West has caused quite the buzz during NFL free agency with all four teams being active in the division. Staley explained why in his eyes, all the free agency moves are exactly what the NFL represents.

"I think what you're seeing right now is competition in the NFL," he said. "I think it's amazing for the NFL. You're seeing all these teams make these types of moves and I think that's what the NFL represents is 'Hey, you better be working to make your team as good as you can be or you're going to get left behind.'"

Last season, Telesco and Staley put emphasis on building the Bolts' offensive line through the draft and free agency and this year, the focus has shifted to revamping the defense with the additions of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. Staley talked about the importance of not only surrounding Herbert with talented players, but the entire team, in order to find success in the NFL.

"It's not just enough to outscore people in this league….you've got to win in a lot of different ways in this league," he said. "It's not just surrounding him with offensive weapons, it's surrounding him with a complete team where the pressure isn't on him every single game to score 35, to throw for 350 [yards] you know to bring you back, and I think that's what we're trying to do is surround Justin and all of our players with a complete team."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: J.C. Jackson AKA "Mr. INT" Has Full Circle Moment By Joining the Bolts

"It's crazy how it all comes back around in a circle. [Derwin James and I] knew each other back then, and now we get to play with each other? I doesn't get any better than that."
news

Three Takeaways: Why Sebastian Joseph-Day Described the Chargers as a "Perfect Fit"

"It was a mixture of me wanting to be somewhere where I know that I will be very successful, but with a lot of the stuff that I do off of the field, as well."
news

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley on Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson

Staley talked about the "ball skills" that Jackson possesses and how he's excited to be "back in the fire" with Mack.
news

Three Takeaways: Khalil Mack Looking to be a Game Changer In L.A.

Here's what Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack had to say during his introductory press conference. 
news

Ryan Ficken Talks Return to L.A. and Teaming Up with Coach Staley

"Coming out here talking with [Brandon] Staley and Tom Telesco and the Spanos family, it just felt like home."
news

Three Takeaways: Mike Williams Ready To 'Unleash' Next Season

Here's what Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams had to say to the media after signing his multi-year contract. 
news

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley Focused on Depth, Building a 'Complete Team' in 2022 

Here's what Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had to say from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco Talks Cap Space, Building on Offensive Success and More

Here's what Chargers general manager Tom Telesco had to say from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Reflects on Rookie Season

"I feel like I can build a lot off of this season and that's going to be my challenge."
news

Three Takeaways: How Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Posted Career Years in 2021

"We have a lot of really big-time players.  We have two of the feature receivers in the league ... I feel like [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] and our offensive staff did a fantastic job maximizing this group."
news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Describes 'Journey' from Undrafted to 20 Touchdown Season

"The journey is the most important part of the ride and getting to the end number."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.
news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.
news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.
video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising