Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley at NFL's 2022 Annual League Meeting

Throughout the 2021 season, Staley looked to find consistency at the second running back spot to complement Austin Ekeler. When asked about where he and general manager Tom Telesco will look to fill that role, Staley gave insight into his philosophy on solidifying the one-two punch in the Bolts running back room.

"We looked in free agency and it wasn't that deep of a group," Staley said on acquiring a running back these last few weeks. "Again, just really assessing value just felt like working through the draft would be a better option for us and we're still going to explore that post-draft because I think what you're seeing now is that you can onboard these guys in a lot of different stages. It's definitely a position that we're going to be looking for and we will see if it materializes."

Staley talked about the young running back duo of Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III on the Bolts and why the team is looking for a player who not only will complement Ekeler, but provide value for the future as well.