Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

Scott came into the NFL as a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 49 career regular-season games, Scott punted 198 times and posted a 44.5-yard gross punting average. He has also registered 63 punts pinned inside the 20 and a 38.8-yard net average. Scott appeared in all 16 games in each of his three seasons (2018-20) with the Packers and saw action in one game last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.