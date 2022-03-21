Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.
Scott came into the NFL as a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft.
In 49 career regular-season games, Scott punted 198 times and posted a 44.5-yard gross punting average. He has also registered 63 punts pinned inside the 20 and a 38.8-yard net average. Scott appeared in all 16 games in each of his three seasons (2018-20) with the Packers and saw action in one game last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In his last season in Green Bay, Scott posted a 45.5-yard gross punting average, good for the second-best mark in a single season in team history (min. 35 punts). As a rookie, he became the first punter in Packers history to register a punt of at least 58 yards in each of his first three NFL games. The Alabama product played in four postseason games for the Packers, punting 13 times and averaging 43.6 yards per punt (40.1 net avg.).
