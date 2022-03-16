Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

Jackson has been one of the top cornerbacks in football since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, starting 39-of-62 regular-season games with the New England Patriots over four seasons. The 6-1, 198-pound corner picked off a league-leading 25 passes over that span — the most by any player through the first four years of a career in the last 40 seasons. Jackson added 158 tackles (129 solo), 53 passes defensed, a forced fumble and three recoveries.

This past season, Jackson earned his first all-star nod and was a second-team All-Pro selection from The Associated Press after ranking second in the NFL with eight interceptions and posting a career-best 23 passes defensed on the year. He returned one of the picks 88 yards for a touchdown to mark his first career points.

Jackson totaled an NFL-best 11 takeaways in 2020 (nine interceptions, two opponent fumble recoveries). As a rookie in 2018, he picked off three passes in the regular season before contributing in all three postseason contests en route to New England's win in Super Bowl LIII.

A native of Immokalee, Fla., Jackson began his collegiate career at Florida in 2014 and Riverside (Calif.) Community College in 2015 before playing his final two seasons (2016-17) at Maryland. As a defensive back and wide receiver in high school, Jackson helped lead Immokalee to a FHSAA Class 5A semifinal appearance in 2013.

Joseph-Day stays in the City of Angels after spending the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He started 38-of-39 regular-season games played for the Rams after being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft in the sixth round. Over that span, Joseph-Day totaled 137 tackles (83 solo), six sacks, nine tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He has played in a pair of Super Bowls with the Rams, including the team's victory in Super Bowl LVI in February.

The 6-4, 310-pound defensive lineman appeared in 50 career games over five seasons (2013-17) at Rutgers, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from the conference coaches following his final season with the Scarlet Knights in 2017.

Johnson brings six seasons of NFL experience to the Chargers, appearing in 91 career games and making 30 starts for the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. The Penn State product has totaled 172 tackles (84 solo), seven sacks, and 12 tackles for loss, while adding 13 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a recovery.

Originally a second-round pick of the Titans in 2016, Johnson has appeared in every game over the last five seasons. He recorded a career year last season for the Giants, starting all 17 games and totaling 72 tackles (31 solo), 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and a recovery.

Harris brings 10 years of experience to the Chargers, having spent his entire NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. He's appeared in 163 games as a pro, including seven in the postseason. Harris was named an all-star this past season and was also recognized as a second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press. He played in two NFC Championship games and Super Bowl LI with Atlanta.