Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.
Hopkins helped solidify the kicking game for the Chargers last season. In 11 games with the Bolts, he made 90.0 percent of his field goals (18-of-20) and 93.8 percent of his extra points (30-of-32) to total 84 points scored with the team. The Florida State product entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
Over eight years with Buffalo, Washington and the Chargers, Hopkins totaled 752 points scored by making 181 field goals on 214 attempts (84.6 pct.) and converting 209-of-222 extra points (94.1 pct.). He twice won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week with Washington and was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September of 2016.
