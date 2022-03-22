5 Things To Know About Khalil Mack

Here are five things to know about the Chargers' new outside linebacker, Khalil Mack.
Back in the AFC West & reunites with Brandon Staley
The Chargers might be a new team for Mack, but joining the Bolts brings him back to two things he knows well, the AFC West and Brandon Staley.
Mack was drafted fifth-overall by the then Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft where he went on to play for four seasons before getting traded to the Chicago Bears in 2018.
The move to L.A. also means Mack reunites with Brandon Staley. The two were with the Chicago Bears during the 2018 season while Staley was the outside linebackers coach. That season, Mack was selected to his fourth-consecutive Pro Bowl and his third First-Team All Pro.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016
After just his third season in the league, Mack was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he registered 11 sacks, 73 combined tackles and a career-high 26 QB hits.
Mack now pairs up with Chargers OLB Joey Bosa who earned 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
First career sack came against the Bolts
The first sack of Mack's NFL career was on Philip Rivers during the Week 11 Raiders-Chargers game of the 2014 season.
The Bolts still came out on top, 13-6, and it's now full circle for the linebacker.
Mack in the MAC: Holds NCAA record for forced fumbles
In 2013, Mack broke the record for most forced fumbles throughout a collegiate career with 16, a record he still holds today. During his final season at Buffalo, he was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year after recording 100 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
While at Buffalo, Mack was also roommates with former Chargers running back Branden Oliver. Mack's brother Ledarius "Lee" Mack followed his footsteps and played football at Buffalo as well and went on to sign with the Bears in 2020 as an undrafted free agent where he recently signed a reserve/future contract.
Only played one year of high school football
Coming out of high school, Mack only received two scholarships to play football at the collegiate level, one from the University of Buffalo and another from Liberty University, according to a pre-draft interview Mack had on "The Dan Patrick Show" back in 2014.
Mack was overlooked by college coaches, not because of his talent level, but because he only played high school football for one season. Prior to playing football his senior year of high school, Mack mainly played basketball, but an injury on the court shifted his focus to football.
During just one season in high school Mack recorded 140 total tackles, nine sacks and eight tackles for loss.
