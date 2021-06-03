Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Underappreciated Player?

"I don't always love small sample sizes, but this one is intriguing because of the potential for a breakout in 2021 following Melvin Ingram's departure. Three years into his NFL career, Nwosu has finished each season with a pressure rate over 12 percent and at least 20 QB pressures, but he's never logged more than 169 pass-rush snaps in a season (NGS). His career pressure rate is 13.4 percent, which is the sixth-highest in the NFL since 2018 (min. 400 pass rushes). While this rate will likely dip a bit with an uptick in snaps, it does project to be in the top third in the league because of Nwosu's top-10 burst (speed over first 3 yards traveled)."