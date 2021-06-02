How is Kenneth Murray "Getting Back to His Roots" in 2021?

"The big emphasis from (Staley) was getting me to play more downhill," Murray explained. "A lot of things in the scheme last year didn't allow for me to play as downhill as I wanted to play. In college, that's pretty much what I did; every down was played downhill, so when he told me he wanted me to play downhill, it's kind of like music to my ears. That's what I'm really excited about; playing downhill, listening a lot more and being aggressive. That's what I'm excited about."

Hill also said getting Murray back to what he does best will allow him to have even greater success on the field.

"We want to put him into positions where he's using his skillset," the defensive coordinator mentioned. "He's able to run sideline to sideline and he's big enough to plug it up in the middle. We see that he's a flex guy. We want to try to use all those attributes to really get him going in this scheme."

But adapting to a scheme isn't the only way Murray's returning to the familiar in 2021.

He's going to do it wearing the No. 9.

"When I got to Oklahoma, I told the equipment people I just wanted a single digit and they ended up giving me No. 9," Murray reflected. "I think it was the second scrimmage that I started making a couple plays and one of my teammates said, 'Yo, we're gonna start calling you K9.' The nickname stuck. You pretty much ask anyone about my name or who I am in college and everyone knows me by K9. The whole stadium knows me by K9.