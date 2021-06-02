Three Takeaways from Chargers OTAs: Justin Herbert the 'Perfectionist'

'If you come to me with a question, make sure you're just not bringing me an apple.'

The best chance for undrafted free agents and select rookies to make an NFL roster is to excel on special teams. That means several players on this 80-plus-man roster will need to impress special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II between now and the end of August.

In addition to meetings, Swinton II said he and assistant special teams coordinator Mayur Chaudhari provide the players with voiceovers, PowerPoint presentations and videos that they can watch on their own. But if someone has a question, the answer should lie outside the materials they already have access to.

"I come from a schoolteacher and I tell them this all the time: 'If you come to me with a question, make sure you're just not bringing me an apple,'" Swinton II said. "Make sure it's a specific question."

Swinton II added that he's been getting more precise questions, which leads to less time wasted.

"… Because I tell them all the time, 'My job as a coach is to make sure all of you guys are employed in the NFL at the end of training camp,'" Swinton II said. "'You might not be employed with the Chargers, but you'll be employed and that's my job.'