Five Things To Know About Dustin Hopkins

USA Today High School All-American in 2008:

Before Hopkins pursued a career in the NFL, he played soccer in high school as well. A hamstring injury on the soccer field forced Hopkins to turn his focus solely on kicking, this time as a football player. Hopkins put his injury behind him and put together an All-American season as a kicker during his senior year of high school. His senior season ultimately led to an offer from former FSU head coach Jimbo Fischer and a chance to play football in the NFL.