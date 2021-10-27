Five Things To Know About Dustin Hopkins

84.0% from FG and 92.4% from XP:
Throughout his eight year NFL career, Hopkins has displayed his precise kicking ability in both field goals and extra points. Hopkins currently sits at 20th all-time in career field goal percentage (84.0%). The 31-year-old has been even more accurate from extra points by making 92.4% of his PAT's during six seasons with Washington.
While in Washington, Hopkins made 13 field goals from over 50 yards, making him the franchise's all-time leader in field goals made from 50-plus yards.
In Week 2 of this season while on the Washington Football Team, Hopkins made a 43-yard game winning field goal to beat the New York Giants 30-29.
Ranks eighth all time in points scored in NCAA football (466 points scored):
Hopkins, who attended Florida State University, won the starting kicking job as a true freshman. During his first year, Hopkins scored a program record 96 points for the Seminoles. Hopkins continued his prolific scoring all the way into his fourth and final year with the Seminoles. In 2012, Hopkins set a new NCAA scoring record for kickers with 466 points. That record was later broken by Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez in 2016, however Hopkins still ranks eighth all-time in points scored during a career.
Made a 55-yard game winning field goal in 2010 to beat Clemson:
Hopkins has proved he can hit the long ball dating back to his days at Florida State. On top of that he has shown he can hit clutch field goals when his team needs it. Take a look back at a game-wining kick against Clemson during the 2010 season.
That same year while participating at Kohl's Kicking Camp, Hopkins hit an 85-yard simulated kick off as well.
Born in Austin, Texas:
Hopkins was born in Austin, Texas and attended High School at Clear Lake High School in Houston, Texas. In his free time, Hopkins enjoys hunting and spending time with his son and wife.
USA Today High School All-American in 2008:
Before Hopkins pursued a career in the NFL, he played soccer in high school as well. A hamstring injury on the soccer field forced Hopkins to turn his focus solely on kicking, this time as a football player. Hopkins put his injury behind him and put together an All-American season as a kicker during his senior year of high school. His senior season ultimately led to an offer from former FSU head coach Jimbo Fischer and a chance to play football in the NFL.
