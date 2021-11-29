10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Continues Career Season With 14th Total TD

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos:
1) Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught seven passes for 85 yards Sunday, and went over 700 receptions for his career (705). He accomplished this feat in 111 games, tied with Tampa Bay's Antonio Brown for fastest in league history.
2) Running back Austin Ekeler scored his 14th total touchdown against the Broncos. He trails only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (16) for most in the NFL. Ekeler has seven rushing and seven receiving touchdowns this season, and has scored in eight of 11 games.
3) Ekeler also went over 1,000 scrimmage yards in Week 12 (1,077). With six games remaining, he needs 474 yards – or 79 total yards per game – to set a new career high.
4) Justin Herbert now has the most single-season rushing yards among quarterbacks in franchise history (243). Herbert had 36 yards rushing in Denver and has a combined 126 yards on the ground over the last two weeks.
5) Herbert went over 300 yards passing for the 14th time in his career. He also became the second-fastest ever to 7,500 yards passing.
6) Outside linebacker Joey Bosa's strip-sack of Broncos quarterback Drew Lock gave him a league-high four in 2021. He has 7.5 sacks entering Week 13.
7) Safety Derwin James Jr. had seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, one pass defended and one interception in Denver. He joined linebacker Kyzir White and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. as the only Chargers players with multiple interceptions this season.
8) Sunday's loss snaps Los Angeles' five-game winning streak in the division dating back to last season. The Chargers are 2-1 in the AFC West, with home games against the Chiefs and Broncos, and a Week 18 road matchup with the Raiders remaining.
9) There are 11 AFC teams with six-plus wins entering Week 13. If the season ended today, the Chargers would be the No. 7 seed in the conference.
10) Next up for Los Angeles are the 7-4 Bengals in Cincinnati. Over the last two weeks, the Bengals have beaten the Raiders and Steelers by a combined score of 73-23.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
