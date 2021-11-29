Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Continues Career Season With 14th Total TD

Nov 29, 2021 at 03:11 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10INSIGHTS_POST_DENVER

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos:

1) Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught seven passes for 85 yards Sunday, and went over 700 receptions for his career (705). He accomplished this feat in 111 games, tied with Tampa Bay's Antonio Brown for fastest in league history.

2) Running back Austin Ekeler scored his 14th total touchdown against the Broncos. He trails only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (16) for most in the NFL. Ekeler has seven rushing and seven receiving touchdowns this season, and has scored in eight of 11 games.

3) Ekeler also went over 1,000 scrimmage yards in Week 12 (1,077). With six games remaining, he needs 474 yards – or 79 total yards per game – to set a new career high.

4) Justin Herbert now has the most single-season rushing yards among quarterbacks in franchise history (243). Herbert had 36 yards rushing in Denver and has a combined 126 yards on the ground over the last two weeks. 

5) Herbert went over 300 yards passing for the 14th time in his career. He also became the second-fastest ever to 7,500 yards passing.

6) Outside linebacker Joey Bosa's strip-sack of Broncos quarterback Drew Lock gave him a league-high four in 2021. He has 7.5 sacks entering Week 13.

7) Safety Derwin James Jr. had seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, one pass defended and one interception in Denver. He joined linebacker Kyzir White and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. as the only Chargers players with multiple interceptions this season.

Related Links

8) Sunday's loss snaps Los Angeles' five-game winning streak in the division dating back to last season. The Chargers are 2-1 in the AFC West, with home games against the Chiefs and Broncos, and a Week 18 road matchup with the Raiders remaining.

9) There are 11 AFC teams with six-plus wins entering Week 13. If the season ended today, the Chargers would be the No. 7 seed in the conference.

10) Next up for Los Angeles are the 7-4 Bengals in Cincinnati. Over the last two weeks, the Bengals have beaten the Raiders and Steelers by a combined score of 73-23.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Photos: Chargers at Broncos In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 12 matchup against the Broncos at Empower Field.

6LAC3515
1 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3538
2 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24783
3 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24786
4 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3553
5 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3521
6 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24764
7 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3524
8 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24883
9 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24940
10 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3574
11 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3546
12 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3562
13 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24876
14 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24922
15 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0384
16 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0457
17 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0466
18 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24960
19 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24961
20 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0519
21 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0523
22 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3675
23 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3690
24 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3592
25 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25016
26 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3810
27 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3820
28 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25219
29 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25252
30 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25250
31 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10119
32 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10122
33 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10155
34 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10100
35 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25348
36 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3879
37 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3956
38 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3858
39 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3868
40 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25397
41 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25469
42 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25470
43 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25471
44 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25474
45 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4010
46 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4029
47 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25578
48 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4071
49 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4078
50 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4004
51 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4063
52 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25567
53 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4102
54 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4086
55 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4091
56 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25761
57 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4130
58 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4118
59 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25615
60 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25616
61 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4314
62 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4320
63 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25792
64 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25872
65 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25651
66 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25652
67 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25832
68 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25836
69 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10572
70 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25725
71 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4189
72 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10265
73 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4218
74 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25809
75 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4282
76 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25901
77 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25916
78 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25958
79 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4266
80 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25928
81 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10367
82 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10327
83 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10329
84 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10319
85 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4378
86 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25933
87 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4508
88 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26041
89 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4518
90 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26054
91 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26057
92 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26081
93 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1427
94 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26103
95 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26109
96 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26074
97 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26062
98 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26057
99 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26115
100 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4551
101 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26164
102 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26165
103 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26188
104 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26196
105 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26209
106 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4956
107 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26235
108 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4604
109 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26278
110 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26279
111 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26289
112 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4652
113 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10409
114 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10418
115 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26249
116 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10454
117 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10462
118 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4763
119 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4732
120 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10490
121 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10551
122 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26126
123 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4854
124 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4896
125 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4935
126 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4973
127 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26379
128 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26456
129 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26459
130 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4950
131 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26492
132 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4943
133 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26391
134 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26368
135 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26365
136 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26349
137 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26505
138 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5014
139 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5017
140 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10608
141 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10609
142 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26511
143 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26514
144 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26542
145 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26548
146 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26631
147 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26662
148 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26684
149 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5133
150 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26775
151 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26782
152 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10781
153 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5319
154 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10706
155 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5325
156 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5589
157 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5327
158 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5381
159 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5457
160 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5473
161 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10855
162 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5475
163 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10858
164 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5649
165 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5575
166 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27030
167 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27014
168 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26995
169 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27001
170 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5714
171 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10916
172 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27024
173 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27086
174 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27081
175 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27094
176 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27051
177 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27107
178 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5751
179 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0179
180 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0180
181 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0182
182 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5791
183 / 185
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27130
184 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27124
185 / 185
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Sixth Straight Win in AFC West

Quarterback Justin Herbert has 15 total touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five divisional games.
news

10 Insights: Shorthanded D-Line Slows Down Steelers Run Offense

Los Angeles has allowed a combined 103 rushing yards in its two primetime games this season.
news

10 Insights: SNF to Feature Two of NFL's Top Dual-Threat Backs

Pittsburgh rookie Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler are third and fourth respectively in scrimmage yards among running backs.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Joins Hall of Fame Company in Week 10

Allen went over 8,000 career receiving yards Sunday, joining Chargers Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Leads NFL in Fourth-Quarter Comebacks

Herbert and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson each have a league-high four entering Week 10.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert the Fastest QB to 600 Completions

Herbert also completed a career-high 84.2 percent of his passes Sunday in Philadelphia.
news

10 Insights: The Last Chargers-Eagles Matchup in Philly Was an Instant Classic

Philip Rivers and Michael Vick combined for 847 passing yards in a 33-30 Chargers win.
news

10 Insights: Justin Jackson's 75-Yard Rush the Longest Play of Chargers Season

Jackson's run was also the second-longest non-scoring rush in franchise history to LaDainian Tomlinson.
news

10 Insights: Chargers to Face Fifth Super Bowl-Winning Coach in First Seven Games

Head coach Brandon Staley has started his NFL coaching career 4-2, with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on deck.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

Through six games, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have combined for 72 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Eyes Fifth Straight Game With 100-Plus Scrimmage Yards

Ekeler is also tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for first in the league in total touchdowns (7).

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Latest News
Advertising