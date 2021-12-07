10 Insights: Chargers Defense Shows Up Big Against Bengals

8) Wide receiver Mike Williams secured his third 100-yard game this season: five catches for 110 yards, including receptions of 41 and 47 yards. Williams leads the NFL with seven catches of 40 yards or more and is on pace for over 1,200 yards receiving, which would be a career high.

9) Running back Austin Ekeler has now scored at least one touchdown in four straight and in five of his last six games. He's the first Chargers player with at least 15 scrimmage touchdowns since Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson had 18 total scores in 2007.

10) The Chargers improved to 7-5 and would be the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs if the season ended today. They're one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the division and one game ahead of the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. Los Angeles hosts the New York Giants in Week 14; the Chiefs host the Raiders; and the Broncos host the Detroit Lions.