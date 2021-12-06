Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 8

The eighth episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered last Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 8:
Pressure makes perfect
Ask Austin Ekeler about his mindset, and he'll tell you how it's never wavered from when he was an undrafted rookie to now.
This episode gives Chargers fans a peek into the mindset of the team's running back and how that mentality has parlayed into his play on the field.
"Warrior spirit"
Whether it's reflected through the team or Ekeler himself, this episode's namesake displays how the mantra has shaped the Bolts this season whether on the field or off.
Week 11
Go onto the field for the Chargers' thrilling primetime performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and see how Ekeler's four touchdown performance helped guide the team to victory.
Episode 9 of All In airs Wednesday, December 22.
