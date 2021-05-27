Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Derwin James' Return Means to a New-Look Chargers Defense

May 27, 2021 at 02:53 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Derwin_ChargersWeekly

NFL Network's Omar Ruiz joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the return of All-Pro safety Derwin James and the current landscape of the AFC West.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on the Chargers YouTube channel and below.

Here are a few highlights with Ruiz.

Takeaways from Monday's OTA and James' presser

"I think what's more telling about his participation on Monday is when we were watching him, Chris, I noticed that he didn't sit out any plays. In all the plays that we were able to watch that were open to the media, he participated in every single play for the defense. And usually, for the fans that might be unfamiliar, usually a big star like that will sit out and be substituted for every now and again, but Derwin was there. And that was before we found out that he had been officially medically cleared, and then after practice Brandon Staley said that he had been in fact cleared.

"So getting back to your question here, what stood out to me is when Derwin said [paraphrasing], 'Hey, I know I had some bad luck the last couple of years. That's all I'm going to label it as. I am still going full bore in this. I am not going to scale back myself. I need all the reps I can get.' Essentially what he's saying is, 'I am a great player because I work at it and I don't take reps off, and I need all the reps I can get in practice,' and that was very clear to us in watching him take every rep at that practice on Monday. And I think Brandon Staley, for his part, and the coaching staff and the medical staff and the sports performance [staff] -- everybody coming together -- to collectively scale back some of the workouts and not go full bore in one-on-ones or in 11-on-11 competition make it more of a mental camp. So that way Derwin doesn't have to reign it in if he feels he has to. He can just go 100 percent mentally, get to where he needs to go, get all those reps on the field physically as hard as they are allowing, and recover to 100 percent come Week 1."

On the game slowing down for James

"And I think another takeaway from his press conference was the fact that he said that he feels he's a smarter player, and obviously being on the sideline all of last year, he had time to go through those mental reps from the sideline and take the game more from a cerebral approach. Not that he didn't before, but obviously last year he was forced to in a way that he had never had, and so I think he came out feeling like he was a better player for that experience. And he said the game has slowed down for him, and so when you have a player, who you said, is as tone-setting as it gets in the NFL -- already one of the best players. When he's been healthy, he's been just so electrifying and he's just one of those players even out at practice on Monday, one of those guys you just can't help take your eyes off of because of the way he moves and the way he anticipates, the way he reads the play and all of that. If he's even smarter and the game has slowed down for him, look out for Derwin James in 2021."

Related Links

Photos: Bolts Hit the Weight Room

Check out some photos of the Chargers in the weight room during the off-season program.

210526_WeightRoom_002
1 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_016
2 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_007
3 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_014
4 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_008
5 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_021
6 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_036
7 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_039
8 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_042
9 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_061
10 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_086
11 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_070
12 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_089
13 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_088
14 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_092
15 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_100
16 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_115
17 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_117
18 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_119
19 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_122
20 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_124
21 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_132
22 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_144
23 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_152
24 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_136
25 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_154
26 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_158
27 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_173
28 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_161
29 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_186
30 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_190
31 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_195
32 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_211
33 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_202
34 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_218
35 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_228
36 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_232
37 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_246
38 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_233
39 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_204
40 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_236
41 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_244
42 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_252
43 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_240
44 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_259
45 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_263
46 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_265
47 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_WeightRoom_276
48 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Mizzou Head Coach: Larry Rountree III Will Be a 'Tremendous Asset' to Chargers Offense

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was a guest on the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

Top Observations on the Chargers 2021 Schedule

"Chargers Weekly" breaks down all 17 regular season games.
news

Duke Manyweather on Chargers 'Special' Pairing of Rashawn Slater, Justin Herbert

"I'm really excited about his development and also I think it's something special to be said that now you've got a second-year franchise quarterback who showed you who the heck he's going to be."
news

What Chargers are Getting in 'Swiss Army Knife' Chris Rumph II

Duke co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ben Albert joined Thursday's episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

Discussing Draft Day Scenarios With Matt "Money" Smith

The voice of the team joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

NFL Draft: Cornerback Rankings, Day Two Tight Ends and More

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid breaks down a pair of talented tight end prospects with contrasting styles on "Chargers Weekly."
news

What the Addition of Corey Linsley Means for Justin Herbert

Linsley spent seven seasons with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
news

Why Joey Bosa Has 'Strong Case' for NFL's Best Defensive End 

"I think he's the most technically sound guy that we have in the league right now in terms of using his hands."
news

Options for the Chargers at No. 13 Overall: 'Someone's Getting Pushed Down'

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson discusses who may be available in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Chargers are on the clock in the first round.
news

With No NFL Combine, College Pro Days Take Center Stage

While Justin Herbert shined during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, 2021 prospects have only their college pro days to make a final impression.
news

Hank Bauer Shares Memories of Chargers Players, Coaches Lost in 2021

Bauer, who was teammates with Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson, has been a member of the Chargers family as a player, coach and broadcaster.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising