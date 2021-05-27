What Derwin James' Return Means to a New-Look Chargers Defense

Here are a few highlights with Ruiz.

Takeaways from Monday's OTA and James' presser

"I think what's more telling about his participation on Monday is when we were watching him, Chris, I noticed that he didn't sit out any plays. In all the plays that we were able to watch that were open to the media, he participated in every single play for the defense. And usually, for the fans that might be unfamiliar, usually a big star like that will sit out and be substituted for every now and again, but Derwin was there. And that was before we found out that he had been officially medically cleared, and then after practice Brandon Staley said that he had been in fact cleared.

"So getting back to your question here, what stood out to me is when Derwin said [paraphrasing], 'Hey, I know I had some bad luck the last couple of years. That's all I'm going to label it as. I am still going full bore in this. I am not going to scale back myself. I need all the reps I can get.' Essentially what he's saying is, 'I am a great player because I work at it and I don't take reps off, and I need all the reps I can get in practice,' and that was very clear to us in watching him take every rep at that practice on Monday. And I think Brandon Staley, for his part, and the coaching staff and the medical staff and the sports performance [staff] -- everybody coming together -- to collectively scale back some of the workouts and not go full bore in one-on-ones or in 11-on-11 competition make it more of a mental camp. So that way Derwin doesn't have to reign it in if he feels he has to. He can just go 100 percent mentally, get to where he needs to go, get all those reps on the field physically as hard as they are allowing, and recover to 100 percent come Week 1."

On the game slowing down for James