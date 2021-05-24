Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley on the Start of OTAs

This part of the offseason program is where a total of 10 days' worth of actual on-field work is permitted. This includes 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, however, no live contact is allowed.

But coming off of the fully virtual offseason program last year, many teams are making adjustments to OTAs and the Chargers are no different.

Staley said he and his coaching staff worked with the Bolts' player leadership council to eliminate physical 11-on-11 drills and shift them to walkthroughs instead.

"What we really wanted to do was create our standard for the offseason moving forward. The big thing from a sports science/sports performance standpoint is, all of our individual periods … that's going to be full speed. But we are not going to have any competitive one-on-ones in this camp. We're not going to have any competitive 11-on-11, it's all going to be walkthrough.