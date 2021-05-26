Keenan Allen on New Offense: "It Allows Us to Play More Freely"

On Brandon Staley

"I think (Staley's energy and presence is) big. Especially having a new coach, you want to start to gain trust, and you want to believe in somebody you can trust and feel like you're going to fight for. I think he's giving us that. The way he talks, it's just giving us the confidence that we can go out there and play for a coach who is going to lead us in the right direction."

On Justin Herbert

"Herbie is getting better, man. There was a moment out there today, [WR] Mike [Williams] was like, 'Hey, Keenan, has he been working on his play-calling?' He's calling it so much smoother and more composed than he was last year. He's going to get better with repetition, so I'm excited to see what he does this year."

On Adjustments to OTAs